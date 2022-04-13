Oil prices ease on weaker economic data from China, Japan

April 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Wednesday, giving
up earlier gains, after China and Japan reported weak economic
data, fueling concerns about growth and oil demand in the
world's top consumers.
Brent crude futures was down 34 cents, or 0.3%, to
$104.30 a barrel at 0501 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude futures fell by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $100.14
a barrel. Both contracts had surged more than 6% in the previous
session.
China's crude oil imports slipped 14% from a year earlier,
extending a two-month slide, as strict measures to curb the
spread of COVID-19 impacted demand in the world's top crude
importer.
The world's top crude oil buyer imported 42.71 million
tonnes last month, equivalent to 10.06 million barrels per day,
data from the General Administration of Customs showed on
Wednesday.
Oil prices had rebounded on Tuesday as reports of partial
easing of some of China's tight COVID-19 lockdowns helped stoke
bullish sentiment among market players.
However, Asia remains less bullish about China's COVID
situation than overseas markets, said OANDA senior market
analyst Jeffrey Halley.
The Chinese city of Shanghai warned on Wednesday that anyone
who violates strict COVID-19 lockdown rules will be dealt with
strictly, while also rallying people to defend their city as its
tally of new cases rebounded to more than 25,000.
On Wednesday, Japan reported its biggest monthly fall in
core machinery orders in nearly two years in February, dragged
down by a steep drop in demand from IT and other service firms.
Still, oil prices are underpinned by falling Russian oil and
gas condensate production while OPEC has warned it would be
impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed Ukraine
for derailing peace talks, and said Moscow would not let up on
what it calls a "special operation" to disarm its western
neighbor.
"Statements from Vladimir Putin that negotiations with
Ukraine had reached a dead end, and comments from President
Biden accusing Russia of genocide are reinforcing that the
Ukraine Russia situation will not be deescalating anytime soon -
another reason to expect that the downside for oil prices is
limited," Halley said.
In the United States, crude stocks rose sharply last week
while distillate and gasoline inventories dipped, according to
market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on
Tuesday.
The 7.8 million barrel rise in crude stocks for the week
ended April 8 reported by API is more than the 900,000 barrels
increase estimated in a Reuters poll.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release
weekly data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Isabel Kua in
Singapore; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Kim Coghill)