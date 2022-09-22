Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus

*
Brent, WTI down on weekly basis
Stalled Iran nuclear deal, Ukraine invasion concerns cap
Some Russians flee Ukraine draft as Moscow remains defiant
U.N.
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday
amid recession fears and a stronger U.S. dollar, though losses
were capped by supply concerns after Moscow's new mobilization
campaign in its war with Ukraine and an apparent deadlock in
talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.
Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to
$90.05 per barrel at 0325 GMT, while U.S. West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30 cents, or
0.4%, to $83.19.
Front-month Brent and WTI contracts were down 1.5% and 2.3%,
respectively, for the week so far.
"In the wake of accelerating rate hikes by the major central
banks, the risk of a global economic recession overshadows
supply issues in the oil markets, despite the recent escalation
in the Russia-Ukraine war," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
"However, a sharp fall in the U.S. SPR and drawdown in
inventories may still keep oil prices supported at some point as
there is still an inevitable undersupply issues in the physical
markets, while Iran's nuclear deal is in stalemate," she said,
referring to crude oil in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve
which dropped last week to its lowest since 1984.
Following the U.S. Federal Reserve's hefty 75 basis point
increase on Wednesday for a third time, central banks around the
world also followed suit in hiking interest rates, raising the
risk of economic slowdowns.
"Crude prices remain volatile as energy traders grapple
with a deteriorating demand outlook that is still vulnerable to
shortages," said Edward Moya, senior market analysts at OANDA,
in a note.
"Supply risks and tight market conditions should give
oil some support above the $80 level, but a quicker tumble to a
global recession will keep prices heavy."
A senior U.S. State Department official said that
efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled due to
Tehran's insistence on the closure of the U.N. nuclear
watchdog's investigations, easing expectations of a resurgence
of Iranian crude oil.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York and Emily Chow in
Singapore; Editing by Leslie Adler and Kim Coghill)