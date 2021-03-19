Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices edge higher after sell-off driven by demand concerns

03/19/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose slightly on Friday in a volatile trading session, following a big sell-off the previous day as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe triggered fresh lockdowns and dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude was up 31 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.59 a barrel by 1450 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude rose 37 cents, or 0.6%, to $60.37. Both traded within a wide range of more than $2 a barrel on Friday.

Oil closed about 7% down on Thursday as several large European economies reimposed lockdowns and vaccination programmes were slowed by distribution issues and concerns over potential side effects.

Although Germany, France and other countries have announced the resumption of inoculations with the AstraZeneca shot after regulators declared that vaccine safe, the programme halt has made it harder to overcome resistance to vaccines among some of the population.

Britain also announced it would have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month because of a supply delay.

"Concerns are rapidly growing of a mobility-depressing third wave in Europe amid a pause in vaccinations and rapid spread of the B117 mutation that originated in the UK," JP Morgan said.

The bank still sees Brent averaging above $70 a barrel in the fourth quarter, however.

Goldman Sachs said headwinds related to European Union demand and Iran supply would slow the oil market rebalancing by 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, though it expects the OPEC+ grouping of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to take action to offset that.

Iran has moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease.

Goldman expects a significant increase in global oil demand in the coming months, with its Brent forecast rising to $80 a barrel this summer.

(Additional reporting by Shu Zhang in Singapore and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Jason Neely, David Goodman and Frances Kerry)

By Ahmad Ghaddar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.38% 7101 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.14% 63.74 Delayed Quote.31.04%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.32% 342.87 Delayed Quote.31.96%
WTI 1.13% 60.469 Delayed Quote.33.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23aChinese military bans Tesla cars in its complexes on camera concerns - sources
RE
11:14aOil prices edge higher after sell-off driven by demand concerns
RE
11:11aU.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBING VISA OVER DEBIT-CARD PRACTICES : Wsj
RE
11:11aOil prices edge higher after sell-off driven by demand concerns
RE
11:08aU.S. Fed to let bank leverage exemption expire this month, will review rule
RE
11:06aCorrection to article about the Fed and big banks.
DJ
10:58aU.S. dollar gains after Fed moves to lift key bank leverage rule
RE
10:46aU.S. dollar gains after Fed moves to lift key bank leverage rule
RE
10:41aGold eases as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields rise
RE
10:32aDow, S&P 500 drop as bank stocks slump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
3U.S. bond yields ease from 14-month highs, oil steadies
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : India's Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ