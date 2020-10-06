Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices edge up after Trump's return to White House

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:28am EDT
General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House from hospital after being treated for COVID-19 last Friday, while another storm brewing in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico posed a threat to refineries.

Prices fell sharply last Friday when Trump went into hospital, then climbed more than 5% on Monday after he said he would return to the White House and as hopes grew that a deal could be agreed for a U.S. economic stimulus package to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading up 24 cents, or 0.6% at $39.46 a barrel at 0435 GMT.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.5%, to $41.50 a barrel.

An expanding strike by workers in Norway, which shut six offshore oil and gas fields, and the evacuation of oil platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Delta heading toward Louisiana and Florida also helped support prices.

"It's the supply-side factors that have changed in the last 24 hours and are contributing more to the uplift," said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank.

The Norway strike will cut the country's total output capacity by just over 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or about 8% of total production, according to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association.

Meanwhile hopes for a bipartisan U.S. economic relief package grew as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Monday and prepared to talk again Tuesday, continuing a recent flurry of activity working towards a deal on legislation.

"There's better (fuel) demand sentiment surrounding the potential for U.S. fiscal agreement, and perhaps President Trump leaving hospital might drive a bit of impetus to conclude a deal there," Shaw said.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the U.S. government on Wednesday will provide a picture of whether demand is picking up.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimate, on average, that crude stocks rose by 400,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 2, while gasoline inventories likely fell by 900,000 barrels and distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, likely dropped by 1.4 million barrels.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Pullin)

By Sonali Paul and Seng Li Peng

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 41.4 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 4.00% 18.19 End-of-day quote.-26.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aAsian stocks at two-week high as Trump leaves hospital
RE
01:34aAsian stocks at 2-week high as Trump leaves hospital
RE
01:31aMid-recovery, coronavirus spreading, global central bankers take stock
RE
01:28aOil prices edge up after Trump's return to White House
RE
01:20aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market worth $9.4 billion by 2025
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14aJGBs fall as risk-averse mood eases after Trump returns to White House
RE
01:00aIndia's services sector slump eased in Sept, but job losses balloon
RE
12:52aHong Kong stocks extend gains as Trump returns to White House
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannab..
4CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED : CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
5FACEBOOK INC : U.S. House's antitrust report hints at break-up of Big Tech firms -lawmaker
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group