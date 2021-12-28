Oil prices extend gains as worries over fuel demand recede

* U.S. crude rises for 5th straight day, near one-month high
* Prices supported by easing concerns over the Omicron
coronavirus
NEW DELHI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended gains on
Tuesday with prices trading near the previous day's one-month
high on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant will have a
limited impact on fuel demand.
Brent crude rose 14 cents, or 0.1%, to $78.74 a
barrel, by 0437 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.81 a barrel, gaining for a
fifth straight session.
"Worries regarding Omicron are easing across the globe,
resulting in some optimism over demand ... Prices are expected
to trade with positive bias," said Abhishek Chauhan, head of
commodities at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
England will not get any new COVID-19 restrictions before
the end of 2021, British health minister Sajid Javid said on
Monday, as the government awaits more evidence on whether the
health service can cope with high infection rates.
However, the upside to prices remained limited after more
than 1,300 flights were canceled by U.S. airlines on Sunday as
COVID-19 reduced the number of available crews while several
cruise ships had to cancel stops.
China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases rose for a
fourth consecutive day on Monday, with Xian reporting more
infections in a flare-up that has put the city's 13 million
residents under lockdown.
Oil prices have risen around 50% this year, supported by
recovering demand and supply cuts by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies,
collectively known as OPEC+.
"Volumes are thin because of holidays, and markets have
already digested Omicron concerns. So, the focus is on the
January 4 meeting of OPEC+," Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia
Commodities said.
Investors are awaiting an OPEC+ meeting on Jan. 4, at which
the alliance will decide whether to go ahead with a planned
400,000 barrels-per-day production increase in February.
At its last meeting, OPEC+ stuck to its plans to boost
output for January despite Omicron.
Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Dec. 21, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.
The speculator group raised its combined futures and options
position in New York and London by 4,634 contracts to 259,093
during the period.
(Reporting by Mohi Narayan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)