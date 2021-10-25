Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

* WTI touches highest since Oct 2014, Brent hits 3-yr high
* Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net long positions -CFTC
* U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first week in 7 -Baker
Hughes
TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Monday,
extending pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs as global
supply remained tight amid solid fuel demand in the United
States and elsewhere in the world as economies pick up from
coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose
87 cents, or 1.0%, to $84.63 a barrel at 0342 GMT, after gaining
1.5% on Friday. It touched its highest since October 2014 -
$84.76 - earlier in the session.
Brent crude futures increased 71 cents, or 0.8%, to
$86.24 a barrel, following on from last Friday's 1.1% gain. The
contract earlier hit its highest since October 2018 of $86.43.
"With firm fuel demand in the United States amid tight
supply, oil market's tone stayed fairly strong, which prompted
some speculators to unwind short positions," said Tetsu Emori,
CEO of Emori Fund Management Inc.
After more than a year of depressed fuel demand, gasoline
and distillate consumption is back in line with five-year
averages in the United States, the world's largest fuel
consumer.
Meanwhile, U.S. energy firms last week cut oil and natural
gas rigs for the first time in seven weeks even as oil prices
rose, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its
closely followed report on Friday.
Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to October 19, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday, underlining
strong market sentiment.
Oil prices have also been bolstered by worries about coal
and gas shortages in China, India and Europe, which spurred
fuel-switching to diesel and fuel oil for power.
But analysts warn there may be some corrections in the
coming weeks as the sharp rise in crude prices has led to a
growing sense of caution.
"WTI's percentage gain so far this year has reached the
levels in 2007 and 2009 when we also saw a steep rally,
suggesting it's a bit overdone," Emori said.
WTI futures contracts are currently in steep backwardation
<CLc1-CLc7>, meaning later-dated contracts trade are at a lower
price than the current contract. Normally later months trade at
a higher price, reflecting the costs of storing oil.
"Bullish sentiment continues to support oil prices as global
supply remains tight, but immediate gains for the WTI's
nearest-term contract may be limited given steepening
backwardation," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi
Securities Co Ltd.
