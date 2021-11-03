Oil prices fall as data shows big build in U.S. inventory

* Biden blames higher oil and gas prices on OPEC
* API shows crude stocks rise in latest week -sources
* Coming up: EIA inventory data at 1430 GMT
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday as
industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate
stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer,
and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply.
Brent crude futures fell 71 cents, or 0.9%, to
$84.00 a barrel by 0450 GMT, after dropping to a session-low of
$83.27 earlier.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
tumbled $1.10, or 1.3%, to $82.81 a barrel, after dropping to a
low of $82.26 earlier.
"Crude prices are declining after the API reported the sixth
straight week of crude oil inventory builds and as the Biden
administration exhausts every possible plea to OPEC+ members
before tapping their Strategic Petroleum Reserve," said Edward
Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.
"World leaders are running out of cards to pressure OPEC+
and that should mean whatever dip that comes from tapping
strategic reserves from China or the US will likely be bought
into."
President Joe Biden, speaking at a climate summit in
Glasgow, blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by
OPEC nations to pump more crude.
OPEC+ meets on Thursday to review its policy and is expected
to reconfirm plans for monthly increases.
U.S. crude and distillate fuel stocks rose last week while
gasoline declined, according to market sources citing American
Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.
Crude stocks rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended
Oct. 29. Gasoline inventories fell by 552,000 barrels and
distillate stocks rose by 573,000 barrels, the data showed,
according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected crude oil
inventories to have risen last week.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the
statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, will be
released later on Wednesday.
In a sign that high prices are encouraging more supply
elsewhere, BP said on Tuesday it will ramp up investments in its
onshore U.S. shale oil and gas business to $1.5 billion in 2022
from $1 billion this year.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Richard Pullin and
Sam Holmes)