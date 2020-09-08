Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices fall as fuel demand concerns grow after end of U.S. summer driving season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 01:06am EDT
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration picture

Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid concerns that a possible rise in COVID-19 cases following the U.S. Labor Day long weekend, which also marks the end of the peak U.S. driving season, could squeeze demand for fuel.

Coronavirus cases rose in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, a Reuters analysis showed, on the holiday weekend traditionally filled with gatherings to mark the end of summer. At the same time cases are flaring up in India and Britain.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents, or 1.9%, to $39.01 per barrel at 0433 GMT, playing catch-up with a drop in Brent prices overnight.

Brent crude futures eased 8 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to $41.93 a barrel, after falling 1.5% on Monday.

Brent dropped on Monday after Saudi Arabia's Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, cut the October official selling prices for its Arab light crude, seen as a sign demand growth may be stuttering as COVID-19 cases flare up around the world.

"The combination of coming out of summer peak driving season in the U.S., which is a seasonal factor, has refocused the market's attention on whether the demand recovery is strong enough - and clearly there are some doubts, as Aramco's price move has demonstrated," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research.

Also weighing on the market is the upcoming maintenance seasons for U.S. refineries, which could cut crude demand by 1.5 million to 2 million barrels per day, he said.

WTI and Brent have dropped out of the ranges they were in throughout August, with WTI now below $40 after having traded around $42 for most of the month. Brent has dropped from around $45. The market had been helped by a weaker U.S. dollar, which has since rebounded slightly.

"This follows on from worrying signs of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world. This has raised concerns that the recent recovery in demand may be halted as the general public remains cautious about extended travel," ANZ Research said.

By Sonali Paul and Seng Li Peng

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02aByteDance to hand out cash bonuses to staff amid U.S. pressure on TikTok
RE
02:01aSURGING EURO, VANISHING INFLATION : Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:01aSURGING EURO, VANISHING INFLATION : Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:00aBahrain hires bank abc, citi, gulf international bank, hsbc, national bank of bahrain and standard chartered to arrange issuance - document
RE
02:00aHow bitcoin met the real world in Africa
RE
01:56aMalaysia seeks to reroute $10.6 billion belt-and-road rail project
RE
01:54aSensex, Nifty rise on upbeat global cues, Reliance boost
RE
01:53aFrance's INSEE confirms forecast of 9% GDP drop in 2020
RE
01:46aChina's new yuan loans set to rise in August, keep economy on recovery path - Reuters poll
RE
01:28aGERMAN BUSINESS GROUP : It's hardly possible to legally stop Nord Stream 2
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4GOLD : Gold eases on firmer dollar; recovery worries limit losses
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group