Oil prices fall as weak factory data fuels global demand concerns

* Prices fell to lowest in more than 2 weeks on Monday
* Factories squeezed by higher prices, weak customer demand
* U.S. targets Chinese, UAE firms in new Iran oil sanctions
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday as
investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data
pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as major crude
producers meet this week to determine whether to increase
supply.
Brent crude futures fell 77 cents, or 0.8%, to
$99.26 a barrel by 0421 GMT, while WTI crude futures
eased 67 cents, or 0.7%, to $93.22 a barrel.
The slide came after Brent futures slumped on Monday to a
session low of $99.09 a barrel, their lowest since July 15. The
U.S. crude benchmark dropped to as low as $92.42 a barrel, its
weakest since July 14.
"Crude prices tumbled after a wealth of factory activity
data suggested the world is headed towards a giant global
economic contraction, and on expectations for more oil output
following a very good earnings season for oil companies," said
Edward Moya, senior market analyst from OANDA, in a note.
Recessionary concerns were heightened on Monday as surveys
from the United States, Europe and Asia showed that factories
struggled for momentum in July. Flagging global demand and
China's strict COVID-19 restrictions slowed
production.
The price drops also come as market participants await the
outcome of a meeting on Wednesday between the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including
Russia, together known as OPEC+, to decide on September output.
Two of eight OPEC+ sources in a Reuters survey said that a
modest increase for September would be discussed at the Aug. 3
meeting. The rest said output is likely to be held steady.
A Fox Business news reporter said Saudi Arabia will push
OPEC+ to increase oil production at the meeting.
"The upward momentums of oil prices has been gradually
fading ... Once the supply and demand situation shows any sign
of further deterioration, oil is likely to lead the decline
among commodities," analysts from Haitong Futures said.
Meanwhile the United States on Monday imposed sanctions on
Chinese and other firms it said helped to sell tens of millions
of dollars' in Iranian oil and petrochemical products to East
Asia as it seeks to raise pressure on Tehran to curb its nuclear
programme.
Also casting a cloud over the market is the possibility of a
visit to Taiwan by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi,
despite Beijing's warnings against it. The visit would mark the
first time a high-profile U.S. official has been on the island
in over 25 years, which could escalate tensions between the U.S.
and China.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Muyu Xu; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)