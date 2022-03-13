Oil prices fall, continuing downward trend from last week

* Russia shows signs of interest in Ukraine talks -U.S.
official
* Kremlin says next Russia-Ukraine talks to take place
Monday
* Russia counts on sanctions help from China
NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Sunday at
the start of the session, extending last week's decline, as a
U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing
to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.
Brent crude futures fell $1.82, or 1.6%, to $110.85
a barrel by 6:47 p.m. ET (2247 GMT). WTI crude futures
fell $2.41, or 2.2%, to $106.92 a barrel.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, which Moscow
calls a "special operation," has roiled energy markets globally.
Brent last week was down 4.8% after hitting $139.13 on March 7.
U.S. crude recorded a weekly drop of 5.7% after touching a high
of $130.50 on March 7. Both contracts last touched those price
peaks in 2008.
Investors have been concerned about a tighter oil market
following Russia's action. Prices fell last week as traders
assessed potential improvements to the supply outlook that has
been disrupted by the Ukraine crisis.
Russia is showing signs it might be willing to have
substantive negotiations over Ukraine, even as Moscow is intent
on "destroying" its neighbor, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State
Wendy Sherman said on Sunday.
Russia-Ukraine talks are not taking place right now but will
continue on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was
quoted as saying on Sunday by the RIA news agency.
Peskov made the comments after Ukrainian presidential
adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine and Russia were actively
conducting talks on Sunday.
Russia said on Sunday it was counting on China to help it
withstand the economic blow from Western sanctions over the war
in Ukraine, but the United States warned Beijing not to provide
that lifeline.
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to
meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday,
warned Beijing it would "absolutely" face consequences if it
helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Richard Chang)