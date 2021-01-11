Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases climb

01/11/2021 | 03:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Brent crude oil prices fell by $1 per barrel on Monday, hit by renewed concerns about global fuel demand amid tough coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and new curbs on movement in China, the world's second-largest oil user, where infections jumped.

Brent crude oil futures were down 78 cents, or 1.4%, at $55.21 a barrel by 0758 GMT, after falling $1 to a session low of $54.99 earlier. Brent rose in the previous four sessions.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 52 cents, or 1%, to $51.72 a barrel. WTI rose to its highest in nearly a year on Friday.

"Covid hot spots flaring again in Asia, with 11 million people (in) lockdowns in China's Hebei province...along with a touch of Fed policy uncertainty, has triggered some profit taking out of the gates," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note.

Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in virus infections in more than five months, authorities said on Monday, as new infections rose in Hebei, which surrounds the capital, Beijing.

Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital and epicentre of the new outbreak, is in lockdown, with people and vehicles barred from leaving, as authorities seek to rein in the spread.

Most of Europe is now under the strictest restrictions, according to the Oxford stringency index, which tracks measures such as travel bans and school and workplace closures.

"Brent is underperforming after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed Saudi Arabia's future beyond oil and Iraq increased their pricing for crude sales to Asia in February," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

The Saudi crown prince unveiled plans on Sunday to build a zero-carbon city at NEOM, the first major construction project for the $500 billion flagship business zone aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's largest oil exporter.

Still, oil price losses were curbed by plans for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to announce trillions of dollars in new virus relief bills this week, much to be funded through increased borrowing.

Crude prices were supported by Saudi Arabia's pledge last week for a voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March as part of a deal for most OPEC+ producers to hold production steady during new lockdowns.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Clarence Fernandez)

By Jessica Jaganathan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.84% 55.44 Delayed Quote.5.44%
WTI -0.63% 51.889 Delayed Quote.5.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aChina's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady
RE
03:44aBUSINESSES IN HONG KONG WANT LAW AND ORDER : Commerce Secretary
RE
03:42aEuro slips to two-week lows as U.S. yields rise
RE
03:40aThai PM says larger 2022 budget deficit won't impact coronavirus response
RE
03:40aHong Kong's new top judge points to importance of city's rule of law
RE
03:40aREUTERS NEXT : 'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor
RE
03:38aREUTERS NEXT-Businesses in Hong Kong want law and order - Commerce Sec
RE
03:37aEuro slips to two-week lows as U.S. yields rise
RE
03:31aGatwick Airport co-owner outbids Blackstone to buy Signature Aviation
RE
03:27aEXCLUSIVE : Chinese regulators to push tech giants to share consumer credit data - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Exclusive - Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ba..
4FLATEXDEGIRO AG : PRESS RELEASE: flatexDEGIRO AG ends record year beating management guidance
5MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against Biden..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ