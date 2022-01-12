Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices hold firm on hopes economic growth to support demand

01/12/2022 | 02:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after rising in the previous session on expectations that fuel demand will continue to strengthen as the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates more slowly than expected.

Brent and U.S. crude oil futures are trading at their highest since the highly contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant emerged in late November has not impacted fuel demand the way previous variants did.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $81.38 a barrel at 0731 GMT, adding to a 3.8% jump in the previous session.

Brent crude futures were up 2 cents at $83.74 a barrel, after jumping 3.5% in the previous session.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, should weather the current COVID-19 surge with only "short-lived" impacts and was ready for the start of tighter monetary policy.

"While Powell reassured the Fed will bring down rising inflation, which strengthened the rate hike outlooks in March, he also said the Fed is capable of leaving strong economic growth intact. That may lift the demand of growth-sensitive crude oil," said Leona Liu, analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group, however, painted a weaker picture on fuel demand, with a smaller decline in crude stockpiles than expected and bigger builds than expected in gasoline and distillate inventories.

Crude stocks fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, according to market sources citing API figures. That was less than the 1.9 million barrel draw that 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

However, supporting the market was the U.S. Energy Information Administration's upgraded oil demand outlook released on Tuesday, seeing total U.S. demand rising by 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 from last year, up from a previous forecast for an increase of 700,000 bpd.

"The way (Omicron) cases are rising, it does not look the situation may get better soon. However, it fails to impact financial markets and oil much as countries are not likely to resort to severe lockdowns," said Madhavi Mehta, commodity research analyst at Kotak Securities

"We are better prepared with health infrastructure as well as vaccines, so it is seen as a minor hiccup but not a major challenge."

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Richard Pullin, Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)

By Koustav Samanta and Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.7206 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.363 Delayed Quote.0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.7957 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.1362 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.013518 Delayed Quote.0.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.32% 83.97 Delayed Quote.4.56%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.26% 6406.339 Real-time Quote.-0.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.6778 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.19% 710.1285 Delayed Quote.3.68%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.37% 444.6233 Delayed Quote.3.73%
WTI 0.49% 81.581 Delayed Quote.5.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aGerman hospitality, retail firms put more staff on shorter hours in December
RE
03:35aChina's onshore yuan finishes domestic trading session at 6.3646 per dollar, strongest such close since dec. 14
RE
03:33aTrustpilot reports 24% rise in 2021 revenue
RE
03:32aDHL opens Middle East's largest robotic sorting centre in Israel
RE
03:32aChina 2021 new yuan loans hit record high of 19.95 trln yuan
RE
03:30aIndonesia targets 663 million tonnes coal output in 2022 -minister
RE
03:29aJapan's govt to focus on innovation, not monetary policy, to help economy -minister
RE
03:28aChina's annual auto sales climb for first time since 2017
RE
03:19aExclusive-Morgan Stanley to award bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers -sources
RE
03:19aMorgan Stanley to award bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with strong Q4 billings growth of 20%, prelim..
2Just Eat Takeaway says Q4 orders up 14%, repeats 2022 forecasts
3Delinquent Shimao, Kaisa units named and shamed as defaults rise
4Analysis-As Fed rate hikes loom, China may opt for modest easing to cus..
5China's annual auto sales climb for first time since 2017

HOT NEWS