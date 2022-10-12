Oil prices jittery as market wary of demand risks

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices struggled to find their
footing in Asian trade on Thursday after easing in the previous
session on the back of a weakening global demand outlook.
Brent crude futures dropped 7 cents, or 0.1%, to
$92.38 a barrel by 0310 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude
was down 21 cents at $87.06 a barrel, or 0.2%.
Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Department have cut their
demand outlooks, while a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China has
sparked fresh demand concerns for the world's top crude
importing-country.
"This week has placed growth risks back into the spotlight
for oil prices, as the initial enthusiasm over OPEC+ production
cuts has proved to be short-lived and gains are seen fading
off," said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.
"While the OPEC+ production cuts may provide somewhat of a
floor for oil prices, upside may seem limited as economic
conditions will run the risks of further moderation as a
trade-off to further Fed's tightening process," Yeap added.
Last week, the producer group comprising the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including
Russia pushed prices higher when it agreed to cut supply by 2
million barrels per day (bpd).
But OPEC on Wednesday cut its outlook for demand growth this
year by between 460,000 bpd and 2.64 million bpd, citing the
resurgence of China's COVID-19 containment measures and high
inflation.
"Growing demand fears and intensifying supply issues are
likely to keep commodity prices volatile," said ANZ Research
analysts.
"There has not been any relief from China either, as
authorities are stepping up with lockdown measures amid rising
cases in Shanghai," the analysts added.
The U.S. Energy Department lowered its expectations for both
production and demand in the United States and globally. It now
sees just a 0.9% increase in U.S. consumption in 2023, down from
a previous forecast for a rise of 1.7%.
Worldwide, the department sees consumption rising just 1.5%,
down from a previous forecast for 2% growth.
Worsening demand for crude oil is contributing to inventory
builds. U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by about 7.1 million
barrels for the week ended Oct. 7, according to market sources
citing API data.
The energy market is under pressure as well from the U.S.
dollar, which has rallied broadly, including against
low-yielding currencies like the yen.
The Federal Reserve's commitment to keep raising interest
rates to stem high inflation has boosted yields, making the U.S.
currency more attractive to foreign investors.
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore and Laura Sanicola in
Washington; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Pullin)