Oil prices lose momentum as funds cut positions: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chartbook: https://tmsnrt.rs/2Ta3ghv
LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Portfolio managers trimmed their
bullish positions in petroleum last week for the second week
running, after prices again failed to break through the recent
ceiling around $70 per barrel.
Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of
35 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures
and options contracts in the week to May 18, according to
exchange and regulatory data.
Sales were concentrated in Brent (-25 million barrels) and
NYMEX and ICE WTI (-16 million), with small-scale buying in U.S.
diesel (+2 million) and European gas oil (+4 million), and no
change in U.S. gasoline.
Most adjustments came from selling previous bullish long
positions (-28 million barrels), with only a small number of new
bearish short ones initiated (+7 million), which suggests most
changes were due to profit-taking.
Fund managers now hold a combined net long position across
all six contracts of 836 million barrels, up by almost half a
billion barrels since the start of November, before successful
vaccine trials were announced.
Managers remain bullish overall, with the combined position
in the 77th percentile for all weeks since the start of 2013,
and long positions outnumbering shorts by a ratio of 5:1, in the
68th percentile.
But the combined position has been basically stable at 850
million barrels +/- 50 million for nine weeks since the middle
of March, indicating the previous position-building has run out
of momentum.
Front-month Brent futures have also been essentially flat at
$65 per barrel +/- $5 since the start of March, as the price
rally too has run out of steam (https://tmsnrt.rs/2Ta3ghv).
For now, the market seems to have settled into an
equilibrium around $65, with support from OPEC+ and U.S. shale
production restraint offset by the epidemic's persisting impact
on international jet fuel consumption.
