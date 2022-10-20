Oil prices mixed amid uncertain demand, supply concerns

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on
Thursday as investors balanced caution over tightening supply
against concerns that a global slowdown could curb demand.
Brent crude futures for December settlement fell
14 cents, or 0.15%, to $92.27 a barrel at 0305 GMT. U.S. West
Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery (WTI),
which expires on Thursday, rose 53 cents, or 0.6%, to $86.08 per
barrel. The WTI contract for December delivery was last
up 0.3% at $84.78 a barrel.
"Oil prices are being whipsawed by a number of drivers
in Q4 2022," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek
Dhar in a note.
"Prices face downward pressure from global growth concerns,
a stronger U.S. dollar and rising U.S. 10-year nominal yields.
Upward pressure though is coming from OPEC+ supply cuts and
imminent EU sanctions on seaborne imports of Russian oil and
refined production."
Oil prices have been boosted by a looming European Union ban
on Russian crude and oil products, as well as the output cut
from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
other producers including Russia, known as OPEC+.
The OPEC+ agreed on a production cut of 2 million
barrels per day in early October - but analysts expect a smaller
decline in actual output of about 1 million barrels per day due
to under-production in countries such as Iran, Venezuela and
Nigeria.
Seperately, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on
Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's
emergency oil reserve by year's end, or 15 million barrels of
oil, and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen
high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8.
The release however is "too small to impact the market,"
said Commonwealth Bank's Dhar, estimating it would increase
global oil supplies by just 0.04 million barrels per day.
"EU sanctions on Russian oil imports will likely become
the focus of the oil market in coming weeks... We expect Brent
oil futures to average $100 per barrel in Q4 2022 on the back of
supply disruption from the EU sanctions," Dhar added.
Meanwhile, global demand for fuel remains uncertain. U.S.
economic activity expanded modestly in recent weeks, although it
was flat in some regions and declined in a couple of others, the
Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in a report that showed firms
growing more pessimistic about the outlook.
China has also continued with strict COVID-19 curbs this
year, hurting business and economic activity in the world's
largest crude importer.
Global recession concerns and the potential for another
aggressive U.S. rate hike were clouding the outlook for oil
prices, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.
"Therefore, oil prices would return to a downtrend after a
short-term rebound," he said.
The Federal Reserve is seen delivering another large
interest rate hike in November and ultimately lifting rates to
4.75%-5% by early next year, if not further, after a government
report showed inflation remained stubbornly hot last month.
