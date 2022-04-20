Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices rebound after sharp losses as supply concerns dominate

04/20/2022 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Irkutsk Oil Co-owned Yarakta field in the Irkutsk region

* U.S. crude stocks fell by 4.5 mln bbls last week - API

* IMF cuts global growth forecast by nearly 1 pct point

* OPEC+ supply gap widens in March as sanctions hit Russian output

* Libya's NOC declares force majeure at Brega oil port

April 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday from sharp losses in the previous session as concerns about tighter supplies from Russia and Libya dominated, while industry data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week.

Brent crude futures rose 98 cents, or 0.9%, to $108.23 a barrel by 0400 GMT while the front-month WTI crude futures contract, which expires on Wednesday, rose 94 cents, or 0.9%, to $103.50 a barrel. The second-month contract gained $1.07 to $103.12 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell 5.2% in volatile trading on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing the economic impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a "clear and present danger" for many countries.

"The sell-off yesterday on the back of the IMF revisions was probably overdone," said Warren Patterson, ING's head of commodities strategy based in Singapore.

"I believe that risks are still skewed to the upside, with the potential for further disruptions from Libya, but more importantly, the potential for an EU ban on Russian oil."

Global oil prices have been volatile, pulled higher by a tighter supply outlook following sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter and a key European supplier, after its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation."

However, a softer global economic outlook and ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in China that have hurt demand in the world's top crude importer are weighing on prices.

On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, produced 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) below its production targets in March, as Russian output began to decline following sanctions imposed by the West, a report from the producer alliance reviewed by Reuters showed.

Russia produced about 300,000 bpd below its target in March at 10.018 million bpd, based on secondary sources, the report showed.

Other outages added to the concerns about supply. Libya's National Oil Corporation declared force majeure at the Brega oil port on Tuesday, saying it was unable to fulfill its commitments towards the oil market.

In the United States, crude stocks fell 4.5 million barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, against expectations of an increase in inventories.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, will release its weekly data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. (Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aGold hits over one-week low as firm bond yields, dollar weigh
RE
12:54aCredit Suisse expects Q1 loss after boosting legal provisions
RE
12:52aAustria says Ukraine war is swelling deficit back to EU's 3% limit
RE
12:47aCredit suisse group ag first quarter results will also include a…
RE
12:47aCredit suisse group ag - losses will be partially offset by a re…
RE
12:47aCredit suisse group ag says results will be adversely affected b…
RE
12:47aCredit suisse group ag - our results will be adversely affected…
RE
12:46aCredit suisse group ag - would expect to report a loss as a cons…
RE
12:46aCredit suisse group ag - resulting in total litigation provision…
RE
12:46aCredit suisse group ag - to increase litigation provisions relat…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2NETFLIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Netflix, In..
3India's HDFC to sell 10% stake in HDFC Capital to ADIA
4Analysis-Wealth shock: property bust in small Chinese cities rattles ho..
5Axiata's edotco to pay $800 million for Philippine telecom towers

HOT NEWS