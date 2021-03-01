Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices rebound as U.S. House passes huge stimulus bill

03/01/2021 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers sit anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rebounded more than $1 on Monday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a huge stimulus package, although a drop in China's February factory activity growth capped gains.

Brent crude futures for May rose $1.07, or 1.7%, to $65.49 per barrel by 0410 GMT. The April contract expired on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.01, or 1.6%, to $62.51 a barrel.

Front-month prices for both contracts touched 13-month highs last week, slipping back on Friday along with wider financial markets following a bond rout amid inflation fears.

"Oil prices are recovering this morning in line with most risk assets on the back of the U.S. stimulus bill passing the House," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, wrote in a note on Monday.

The U.S. House passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early on Saturday, lifting investors' risk appetite and Asian stock markets. The package will now move to the U.S. Senate for further deliberation.

The approval of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot also buoyed the economic outlook.

Manufacturing data from top Asian oil importers were mixed, however, as China's factory activity growth slipped to a nine-month low in February, while manufacturing in Japan expanded the fastest in more than two years.

Crude supplies going into top importer China are expected to ease in the second quarter as the oil price rally cooled demand. Preliminary data also showed that South Korea's February imports are down 14.7% from a year earlier.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Thursday and could discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day of crude back in the market.

"We think if the combined (OPEC+) increase does not exceed 500,000 bpd, that will be bullish for prices," analysts at Singapore's OCBC bank said.

Separately, Iran on Sunday dismissed opening talks with the United States and the European Union to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, insisting Washington must first lift the unilateral sanctions that have sharply reduced Iranian oil exports.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Tom Hogue)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.12% 65.26 Delayed Quote.29.48%
WTI -0.24% 62.31 Delayed Quote.31.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02aTech demand drives Asia's factory revival, China's slowdown puts dampener
RE
01:02aOil prices rebound as U.S. House passes huge stimulus bill
RE
12:51aChina says underpricing rare earths will lead to race to bottom
RE
12:34aIndian bourses say operating fine after investors complain of glitches
RE
12:31aHyatt calls hate symbols 'abhorrent' after CPAC stage compared to sign used by Nazis
RE
12:31aIndian shares jump on economic growth data, widening immunisation drive
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/01Foreign journalists in China see 'rapid decline in media freedom'- survey
RE
02/28Oil prices rebound as U.S. House passes huge stimulus bill
RE
02/28China shares rebound; slower factory expansion caps gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTIUM LIMITED : Australia shares climb 1.5% as country inches towards pre-pandemic normal
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Green Light From CDC -- 3rd Update
3GALIANO GOLD INC. : GALIANO GOLD : BMO Metals and Mining Conference 2021
4LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : warns on FY 2022 outlook after pandemic-boosted FY ..
5Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries for stability
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ