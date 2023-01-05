Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Oil prices rise $1 on China's reopening optimism

01/05/2023 | 11:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday, extending gains from the previous trading session on hopes of a China demand boost and after data showed lower fuel inventories in the United States following a winter storm that hit during the year end.

Brent crude futures were 94 cents, or 1.2%, higher at $79.63 a barrel at 0345 GMT, after settling 85 cents stronger at $78.69 on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 91 cents, or 1.2%, at $74.58 a barrel. They had settled 83 cents higher at $73.67 in the previous session.

However, oil prices were on track to end the week lower, with both contracts down around 7% on a week earlier. Concerns about a possible global recession have weighed on trading sentiment.

"China's reopening optimism, especially further stimulus measures to boost the property sector, is the main bullish factor for the oil prices, which has improved the demand outlook in the near year," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

"A softened U.S. dollar has also added upside momentum to the oil markets," she added.

China announced more state support

measures

on Thursday, including establishing a dynamic adjustment mechanism on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers, in a bid to boost its highly indebted property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the country's economy.

China's total number of passenger trips made by travellers via road, rail, water and air during the upcoming Lunar New Year is expected to reach 2.1 billion this year, transportation officials said on Friday, double the 1.05 billion during the same period last year.

Daily passenger flights scheduled during the holiday season beginning Saturday are averaging around 73% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

China, the world's largest crude oil importer, has abruptly ended its stringent zero-COVID policy, leading to a surge in COVID infections across the country.

While services activity in China contracted in December for a fourth straight month amid rising infections, the pace of declines slowed and business confidence rose to a 17-month high.

In the U.S.,

data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday that distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, had dropped more than expected in the week to Dec. 30. They fell by 1.4 million barrels, compared with expectations of a 396,000-barrel drop.

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline stocks fell 346,000 barrels last week, according to the EIA data, compared with analysts' expectations for a 486,000-barrel drop. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Stephen Coates and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.89% 79.5 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.31% 5664.57 Real-time Quote.0.19%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.89% 676.0008 Real-time Quote.-9.39%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.35% 407.6508 Real-time Quote.-3.89%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 0.59% 364.3551 Real-time Quote.-6.47%
WTI 0.81% 74.485 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
Latest news "Economy"
12:06aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip ahead of third-quarter earnings on rate worries
RE
12:03aStrong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
RE
12:01aRupee likely to fall on Fed rate hike worries; U.S. yields climb
RE
01/05China stocks shine in first week of 2023 on economic recovery hopes
RE
01/05INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise marginally as traders await debt supply
RE
01/05Tokyo core CPI seen up 3.8% in December, new 40-year-high: Reuters Poll
RE
01/05G20 foreign ministers to meet in India's Delhi in March 2023 - ANI
RE
01/05India set to post BoP deficit for 2 straight years - StanChart
RE
01/05INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs report
RE
01/05Oil prices rise $1 on China's reopening optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian shares set for muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs repor..
2Stellantis CEO warns of more auto plant closures
3Stocks fall as jobs data feeds Fed rate hike fears
4ADR Shares End Mostly Lower; Zai Lab, HSBC Trade Actively
5As COVID-hit China reopens to the world, countries put up travel barrie..

HOT NEWS