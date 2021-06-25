Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices rise as global inventories decline

06/25/2021 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Natural Resources Limited's Primrose Lake oil sands project is seen near Cold Lake, Alberta

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched higher on Friday, and were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, on expectations that demand growth would outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers would be cautious in returning more output to the market from August.

Brent was up 4 cents, or 0.1%, at $75.60 a barrel at 0854 GMT, heading for a 2.8% jump for the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 1 cent, or less than 0.1%, at $73.31 a barrel, and headed for a 2.4% weekly gain.

Both benchmark contracts settled at their highest levels since October 2018 on Thursday.

"Oil prices have been supported in recent weeks, benefiting from the ongoing decline in global oil inventories as oil demand continues to grind higher, although unevenly," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"With larger oil inventory declines ahead, we expect oil prices to keep moving higher during 3Q21," he added, referring to the third quarter of this year.

Oil also got some support on Friday as the approval of a U.S. infrastructure bill boosted optimism over the energy demand outlook, analysts said.

All eyes are on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies - together called OPEC+ - who are due to meet on July 1 to discuss further easing of their output cuts from August.

"The producer group has ample space to boost supply without derailing the drawdown in oil stocks, given the rosier demand outlook," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

On the demand side, the key factors OPEC+ will have to consider are strong growth in the United States, Europe and China, bolstered by vaccine rollouts and economies reopening, according to analysts who said this was countered by rising COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in other places.

The prospect of sanctions on Iran being lifted and more of its oil hitting the market anytime soon has dimmed, with a U.S. official saying "serious differences" remain over a range of issues over Tehran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Michael Perry and Pravin Char)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 75.54 Delayed Quote.44.55%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.00% 401.6769 Delayed Quote.50.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.12% 72.2044 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
WTI 0.04% 73.27 Delayed Quote.51.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05aOil prices rise as global inventories decline
RE
05:01aLate night breakthrough brings EU closer to deal on farm subsidies
RE
05:00aFX set for robust weekly gains on interest rate hikes
RE
04:45aSouth African rand trades marginally stronger in early trade
RE
04:44aSouth Africa's Eskom to pay disputed wage rise in union stand-off
RE
04:36aGAVI board approves $775 mln for COVID-19 vaccine delivery - statement
RE
04:36aGavi board has approved $775 million in funding for delivery of covid-19 vaccines to lower-income economies eligible for support over next two years- statement
RE
04:36aLawyer received 70% of SoftBank shareholder votes at AGM
RE
04:34aShareholders oust Toshiba board chairman in major win for Japan governance
RE
04:32aChinese firm Didi's $4 billion IPO books covered on first day of bookbuild -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
2Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
4China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban
5Dollar dips ahead of U.S. inflation data

HOT NEWS