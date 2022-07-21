Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

MELBOURNE, July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed in Asia
trading on Friday, rebounding from previous declines on supply
tightness and geopolitical tensions even though weakened demand
in the United States has cast a shadow on the market this week.
Brent crude futures rose $1.51, or 1.5%, to $105.37
a barrel by 0310 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude futures gained $1.34, or 1.4%, to $97.69 a barrel.
"Things are still negative on the economic front, but we are
still in a structural shortfall for prompt oil and that means
physical buyers will be there to support dips knowing the
uncertainty of what lies ahead on the geopolitical front," said
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
Innes said investors had next week's U.S. Federal Reserve
decision on interest rates firmly on their minds. Fed officials
have indicated that the central bank would likely raise rates by
75 basis points at its July 26-27 meeting.
"While 75 is in the cards, guidance will be important and
any softening in the rate hike outlook would be great for global
growth," Innes added.
While signs of softening U.S. demand weighed on oil prices
and sent benchmark contracts sliding around 3% in the previous
session, tight global supplies continued to keep the market
buoyed.
"Despite the sharp decline in oil prices, the outlook for
the supply issue remains problematic. Until proven evidence for
softened demands comes into sight, the (Ukraine) war-intensified
supply shortage will keep the oil prices staying strong," said
Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.
WTI has been pummelled over the past two sessions after data
showed that U.S. gasoline demand had dropped nearly 8% from a
year earlier in the midst of the peak summer driving season, hit
by record prices at the pump.
In contrast, signs of strong demand in Asia propped up the
Brent benchmark, putting it on course for its first weekly gain
in six weeks.
Demand in India for gasoline and distillate fuels rose to
record highs in June, despite higher prices, with total refined
product consumption running at 18% more than a year ago and
Indian refineries operating near their busiest levels ever, RBC
analysts said.
"This signals much more than a strong recovery from
COVID-plagued years," RBC analyst Michael Tran said in a note.
