Oil prices rise as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday,
paring losses from the previous session, as a weaker U.S. dollar
offset widening COVID-19 curbs in China that have stoked fears
of slowing fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil
consumer.
Brent crude for January delivery rose 73 cents, or
0.8%, to $93.54 a barrel at 0406 GMT. The December contract
expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1%.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 58
cents, or 0.7%, to $87.11 a barrel, after falling 1.6% in the
previous session.
The Brent and WTI benchmarks both ended October higher,
their first monthly gains since May, after the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia
said they would cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd).
"Oil prices cut early losses as the U.S. dollar weakened,
with the major global equity markets rising in today’s Asian
session ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later
this week," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
The greenback retreated
on Tuesday from a one-week top against a basket of major
peers, as traders weighed what message Fed officials would
deliver at Wednesday's policy meeting.
A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other
currencies and usually reflects greater investor appetite for
risk.
"OPEC+’s upcoming oil output cuts and the U.S.’s record oil
export data also support oil prices fundamentally," Teng said.
OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the
medium-and longer-term on Monday, saying that $12.1 trillion of
investment is needed to meet this demand despite the transition
to renewable energy sources.
COVID-19 curbs in China forced the temporary closure of
Disney's Shanghai resort on Monday and have spurred worries of
lower fuel demand in the world's top crude oil importer as it
persists with its zero-COVID policy.
Strict pandemic restrictions have caused China's factory
activity to fall in October and cut into its imports from Japan
and South Korea.
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said
that "the market has digested the latest string of China
lockdowns".
"The further we move into November, the closer we get to the
EU-Russian oil embargo taking effect, which will have a material
impact on Russia's supply and by extension global supply," Innes
said.
Keeping a check on oil prices, though, U.S. oil output
climbed to nearly 12 million bpd in August, the highest since
the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as shale companies said
they do not expect production to accelerate in coming months.
That is likely to lead to a rise in U.S. crude oil stocks in
the week to Oct. 28 of about 300,000 barrels, a preliminary
Reuters poll showed, while distillate and gasoline inventories
were expected to fall.
The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American
Petroleum Institute due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday,
and the Energy Information Administration due at 10:30 a.m.
(1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Isabel Kua; Editing by Tom Hogue)