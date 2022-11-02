Oil prices rise on demand optimism after U.S. crude stocks drawdown

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than
1% on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in
U.S. crude inventories, suggesting demand is holding up despite
steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.
Brent crude futures rose $1.13, or 1.2%, to $95.78 a
barrel at 0441 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude futures rose $1.26, or 1.4%, to $89.63 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts rose about 2% in the previous
session on a weaker U.S. dollar and after an unverified note
trending on social media said the Chinese government was going
to consider ways to relax COVID rules from March 2023,
potentially boosting demand in the world's second-largest oil
user.
In a further positive sign for demand, data on Tuesday from
the American Petroleum Institute showed crude oil stocks fell by
about 6.5 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 28, according
to market sources.
Eight analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected
crude inventories to rise by 400,000 barrels.
At the same time, gasoline inventories fell more than
expected, with stockpiles down by 2.6 million barrels compared
with analysts' forecasts for a drawdown of 1.4 million barrels.
"Apart from the larger-than-expected draw in the U.S.
inventory data, the optimism from unconfirmed news of China’s
zero-COVID exit also supported oil’s upside momentum," CMC
Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
The greenback slipped
from a near one-week peak versus major peers, with traders
on tenterhooks before the looming Federal Reserve rate decision
on Wednesday.
"A softened U.S. dollar in today’s Asian session ahead
of the Fed’s crucial rate decision tomorrow" also buoyed prices,
Teng added.
A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other
currencies and usually reflects greater investor appetite for
risk.
China's zero-COVID policy has been a key factor in keeping a
lid on oil prices as repeated lockdowns have slowed growth and
pared oil demand in the world's second-largest economy.
The potential disruption from the European Union embargo on
Russian oil that is set to start on Dec. 5 may also be pushing
prices higher. The ban, a reaction to Russia's invasion of
Ukraine, will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in
February.
"Still, with the EU embargo in the market headlights now,
implying the oil complex may lose anywhere between 1-3 million
barrels per day, oil could power higher when the embargo kicks
in and/or any nod from China that an earlier-than-expected China
reopening is on the cards," said Stephen Innes, managing partner
at SPI Asset Management in a note.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Isabel Kua in
Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)