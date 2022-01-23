Oil prices rise on supply fears amid tensions in Eastern Europe, Middle East

* OPEC+ compliance with oil output cuts up to 122% in Dec
-sources
* UAE intercepts Houthi attack
* U.S. orders departure of Ukraine embassy staff family
members
* Shrunken U.S. oil inventories point to under-supply
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday on
worries about supply disruption amid rising tensions in Eastern
Europe and the Middle East, which could make an already tight
market even tighter, while OPEC and its allies continued to
struggle to raise output.
Brent crude futures rose 58 cents, or 0.7%, to
$88.47 a barrel by 0742 GMT, reversing a 0.6% loss on Friday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
gained 57 cents, or 0.7%, to $85.71 a barrel, having fallen 0.5%
on Friday.
Both benchmarks rose for a fifth week in a row last week,
gaining around 2% to hit their highest since October 2014.
Prices are already up more than 10% this year on the concerns
over tightening supplies.
"Investors remained bullish due to geopolitical risk between
Russia and Ukraine as well as in the Middle East, while OPEC+
continued to fail to reach its output target," said Kazuhiko
Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.
"An expectation for higher heating oil demand in the United
States amid cold weather also added to pressure," he said.
Fueling fears of supply disruption in Eastern Europe, the
New York Times reported late on Sunday that U.S. President Joe
Biden was considering deploying several thousand U.S. troops to
NATO allies in Eastern Europe and the Baltics.
Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a
puppet regime in Ukraine, a senior British government minister
said on Sunday, after Britain accused the Kremlin of seeking to
place a pro-Russian leader in power there.
The U.S. State Department also announced it was ordering
diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine, as President Biden
weighed options for boosting America's military assets in
Eastern Europe to counter a buildup of Russian troops.
In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates intercepted and
destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the Gulf
country on Monday with no casualties, its defense ministry said,
following a deadly attack a week earlier.
OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) with Russia and other producers, is
struggling to hit its monthly output increase target of 400,000
barrels per day (bpd).
OPEC+ compliance with long-installed oil production cuts
rose to about 122% in December, two sources from the producer
group told Reuters, indicating that some members continue to
struggle to raise their output.
"Expectations that OPEC+ members such as Saudi Arabia and
Russia are likely to keep the current policy of gradual increase
of output to maintain Brent oil prices between $85 and $90 a
barrel are providing support to an overall sentiment," said
Tetsu Emori, CEO of Emori Fund Management Inc.
Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Jan. 18, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
In the United States, petroleum inventories have continued
to slide over the last month, while energy firms cut oil rigs
this week for the first time in 13 weeks. Analysts expect cold
weather to boost heating demand over the next few weeks.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Himani
Sarkar and Tom Hogue)