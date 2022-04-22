Oil prices set for 4% weekly decline on demand concerns

April 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses on Friday,
heading for a 4% weekly drop and burdened by the prospect of
rate hikes, weaker global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China
hurting demand, even as the European Union weighed a ban on
Russian oil.
Brent crude futures were down $1.17, or 1.1%, to
$107.16 a barrel at 0420 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude futures had declined $1.17 cents, or 1.1%, to
$102.62 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts were headed for weekly declines of
around 4.0%.
This has been the least volatile week of trade since Russia
launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, sparking sanctions
that cut Russian oil supply and led consuming nations to release
a record volume of oil from emergency stocks. Moscow calls its
actions in Ukraine a "special operation."
Concerns about the Ukraine conflict stoking inflation and
denting economic growth dominated trading in the second half of
the week, with the International Monetary Fund slashing its
global growth forecast by nearly a full percentage point.
China's central bank governor, Yi Gang, said on Friday that
the world's second-largest economy was not immune to external
shocks and also faced pressure from COVID outbreaks.
The demand outlook in China, the world's biggest oil
importer, continues to weigh on the market, as Shanghai
authorities launch a new round of city-wide testing and warn
residents their three-week lockdown would be lifted only in
batches once transmission is stamped out.
Adding to negative sentiment for oil, hawkish remarks from
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday pointing
to aggressive interest rate increases drove up the U.S. dollar,
making oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
"Growth concerns in China are weighing on oil prices in Asia
today, compounded by the equity selloff that swept U.S. markets
overnight as fears increased that Fed tightening might push the
U.S. into a slowdown as well," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market
analyst at OANDA, said.
But all of that comes in a tight market, which could face
even shorter supply if the European Union goes ahead with a ban
on Russian oil.
This possible embargo, ongoing sanctions on Russia, and the
supply shortfall caused by the Ukraine war will help oil prices
to remain strong in the long run, said Tina Teng, an analyst at
CMC Markets.
