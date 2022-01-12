Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices shrug off Omicron slump, soar to 2-month highs

01/12/2022 | 04:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, should weather the current COVID-19 surge with only "short-lived" impacts and was ready for the start of tighter monetary policy.

Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at $84.06 a barrel at 0918 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.71 a barrel. Both contracts are set for their sixth session of gains out of eight.

The Brent contract is showing growing backwardation with front-month delivery around $4.20 more expensive than delivery in six months' time, indicating tight supply currently.

OPEC+ producers continue to hold back more than 3 million barrels per day in output, while sanctions on Iran pin back its exports.

And though OPEC+ producers are raising their output targets each month, technical difficulties have prevented several countries from hitting their quotas.

"Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes omi-gone, and with OPEC+'s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100.00 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley.

"There are plenty of variable outcomes in the previous sentence, the biggest threat being Omicron in China, India, and Indonesia."

Meanwhile, European jet fuel refining margins are back to pre-pandemic levels as supplies in the region tighten and global aviation activity recovers.

U.S. crude stocks fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, according to market sources citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group.

Government figures are due on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

On Tuesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration upgraded its oil demand outlook, seeing U.S. demand rising by 840,000 bpd in 2022, up from a previous forecast for an increase of 700,000 bpd.

(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore)

By Shadia Nasralla


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.7209 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.36272 Delayed Quote.0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.24% 0.7965 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.13656 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.013526 Delayed Quote.0.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.01% 83.74 Delayed Quote.4.56%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.26% 6406.339 Real-time Quote.-0.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.67824 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.47% 708.103 Delayed Quote.3.68%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.10% 443.8122 Delayed Quote.3.73%
WTI 0.23% 81.451 Delayed Quote.5.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aGhana december consumer price inflation at 12.6% year-on-year, says stats office
RE
05:07aNo vax, pay tax, says Canada's Quebec as health system struggles
RE
05:06aBMW reigns with sales record in 2021 as Daimler, VW lose ground
RE
05:06aU.S. govt to increase COVID-19 tests for schools by 10 million per month
RE
05:04aStocks, FX rise after Fed's Powell calms hawks
RE
05:04aCOLUMN-LIKE TORTOISE VS HARE, ECB MAY 'NORMALIZE' BEFORE FED : Mike Dolan
RE
05:01aNorway should not cap household power prices, PM says
RE
04:59aOil prices shrug off Omicron slump, soar to 2-month highs
RE
04:57aHuge blast goes off in Somali capital; four bodies at scene
RE
04:50aGermany asks banks to build additional capital buffer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with strong Q4 billings growth of 20%, prelim..
2Delinquent Shimao, Kaisa units named and shamed as defaults rise
3Philips warns Q4 sales will be 350 million euros less than forecast
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5BOJ offers most upbeat view on regional Japan in 8 years

HOT NEWS