Oil prices sit tight as OPEC+ plan disappoints

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices moved in
a thin range on Friday as markets shrugged off the decision of
OPEC+ to increase production and questioned whether the
incremental output could make up for lost supply from Russia and
meet China's growing demand amid easing COVID restrictions.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
dropped 29 cents to $116.58 a barrel at 0408 GMT, while Brent
crude futures were down 15 cents at $117.46 a barrel.
A decision on Thursday by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost
output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August,
instead of by 432,000 bpd as previously agreed, was seen as
hardly enough for a tight market.
The increases were divided proportionally across the member
countries, but with Russia included in the pact and members such
as Angola and Nigeria already failing to meet their targets,
analysts said the supply increase was likely to be less than the
announced volume.
"The fact that Russia was left in the group suggests that
production from the alliance will continue to struggle to meet
even this modest increase in quota rises," ANZ Research analysts
said in a note.
Russian output has already dropped by 1 million bpd since
its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military
operation," and is likely to fall even further as the European
Union's ban on Russian oil kicks in, ANZ analysts said.
"To put it another way, traders think the incremental
increase is too small relative to the growing downside supply
risks from the EU embargo amid an expected increased demand from
China," said SPI Asset Management Managing Partner Stephen
Innes.
With daily COVID-19 cases falling, China's financial hub
Shanghai and capital, Beijing, have relaxed COVID-19
restrictions this week. The central Chinese government vowed
broad support to stimulate the country's economy, which is
expected to target high fuel intensity sectors such as
infrastructure and property construction.
However, analysts warned of downside risks to oil demand and
prices, as Beijing has not changed its stance on COVID-19 rules.
"China’s re-opening from Covid lockdowns is positive for
demand for now but the country retains a Zero-Covid policy so
snap lock downs can quickly erode this impact," analysts from
National Australia Bank said in a note.
Although Brent was on track to fall for the week, WTI was on
course for its sixth weekly gain as U.S. supply is seen as very
tight, prompting talk of fuel export curbs or a windfall profits
tax on oil and gas producers.
Government data on Thursday showed U.S. crude stockpiles
fell much more than expected in the week to May 27 and gasoline
inventories fell, defying expectations for an increase.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Muyu Xu in
Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)