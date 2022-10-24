Oil prices slide as China demand data disappoints

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday
after China released much-delayed trade data which showed that
demand in the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre
in September as strict COVID-19 policy and fuel export curbs
depress consumption.
Brent crude futures for December settlement slid 40
cents, or 0.4%, to $93.10 a barrel by 0340 GMT after rising 2%
last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for
December delivery was at $84.66 a barrel, down 39 cents, or
0.5%.
Despite rising from August, China's crude imports in
September of 9.79 million barrels per day were 2% below the
amount brought in a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday,
as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and
lacklustre demand.
"The recent recovery in oil imports faltered in
September," ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that independent
refiners failed to utilise increased quotas amid ongoing
lockdowns weighing on demand.
"This was exacerbated by falling refinery margins and
product export curbs," they said.
Uncertainty over China's zero-COVID policy and property
crisis loomed despite better-than-expected growth in the
country's third-quarter GDP, undermining the effectiveness of
pro-growth measures, ING analysts said in a note.
The data came a day after China's Xi Jinping secured a
precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday, cementing
his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
Brent rose last week despite U.S. President Joe Biden
announcing the sale of a remaining 15 million barrels of oil
from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves. The sale is part of
a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May. Biden
added that his aim would be to replenish stocks when U.S. crude
is around $70 a barrel.
"Biden's comments that the U.S. will only buy crude once
prices hit USD70/bbl provides a strong support level," ANZ said.
Last week, U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs
for the second week in a row as relatively high oil prices
encourage firms to drill more, energy services firm Baker Hughes
Co said in a report on Friday.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)