Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Oil prices slide as supply fears recede

11/18/2022 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Oil prices fell on Friday and appeared headed for their second weekly loss, as traders worried about weakening demand in China and further hikes to U.S. interest rates.

Brent crude touched its lowest level since late September, and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude dropped below $80 a barrel, at one point trading just above $77 a barrel.

Sources say China - the world's biggest oil importer - is looking to slow crude imports as tight COVID-19 restrictions and a faltering economy have weakened fuel demand.

And aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb inflation can also rein in demand for oil.

The drop in oil prices comes despite a new round of supply cuts in November by OPEC+, which will meet again on Dec. 4th.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.48% 86.85 Delayed Quote.18.90%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.59% 736.3413 Real-time Quote.17.83%
WTI -3.95% 78.854 Delayed Quote.13.10%
Latest news "Economy"
01:30pDeutsche Bank sued for $150 million in New York by exonerated trader who alleges coverup
RE
01:20pToronto Stocks Edge Higher, Wallbridge Rises on Sale of Nickel Portfolio
DJ
01:16pFitch affirms Mexico at 'BBB-', notes "prudent" policies alongside muted growth
RE
01:07pSaudi crown prince meets Thai PM after diplomatic ties restored
RE
01:06pJustice Department Said To Investigate Ticketmaster’S Parent Company Live Nation - NYT
RE
01:06pJustice department said to investigate ticketmaster’s parent…
RE
01:05pJustice department said to investigate ticketmaster’s parent com…
RE
01:03pBahamas regulator confirms FTX asset seizure after hack accusation
RE
01:03pFTX founder's remarks pose challenge for his lawyers
RE
01:03pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy, Pfizer..
3Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
4TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share
5Zurich Insurance to begin share buyback program on Nov. 21

HOT NEWS