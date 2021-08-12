Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices slip as IEA warns of slowdown in demand recovery

08/12/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand.

Brent crude futures fell 13 cents to settle at $71.31 a barrel. Earlier, Brent hit a session high of $71.90.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 16 cents to settle at $69.09 a barrel.

The international energy watchdog's monthly report said rising demand for oil reversed course in July and was set to proceed more slowly for the rest of the year after the latest wave of COVID-19 infections prompted countries to bring in restrictions again.

"Growth for the second half of 2021 has been downgraded more sharply, as new COVID-19 restrictions imposed in several major oil consuming countries, particularly in Asia, look set to reduce mobility and oil use," the Paris-based IEA said.

"We now estimate that demand fell in July as the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant undermined deliveries in China, Indonesia and other parts of Asia."

The IEA put the demand slump last month at 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) and predicted growth would be half a million bpd lower in the second half than it had estimated last month, noting some changes were due to revisions in data.

"The IEA report seemed to suggest we'd see demand weaken a bit because of the COVID flare-up and because that will reduce the odds of a so-called super cycle in oil," said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

In its monthly report that also came out on Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its prediction of a strong recovery in world oil demand in 2021 and 2022, despite concerns about the spread of the virus.

That came a day after the United States urged OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices, which it sees as a threat to the global economic recovery.

OPEC agreed in July to boost output each month by 400,000 bpd versus the previous month, starting in August, until the rest of their record cuts of 10 million bpd, about 10% of world demand, made in 2020 are phased out.

"The Biden Administration said that the recently agreed production increases will not fully offset previous production cuts imposed during the pandemic," ANZ said in a note.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Barbara Lewis, David Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.49% 71.2 Delayed Quote.37.06%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.53% 602.9795 Delayed Quote.37.33%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.15% 377.7265 Delayed Quote.42.35%
WTI -0.49% 68.973 Delayed Quote.42.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pEthiopia suspends loans using asset-based collateral, citing 'economic sabotage'
RE
03:20pStocks hold near highs; Treasury yields, dollar firm as tapering debate dominates
RE
03:17pGLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks hold near highs; Treasury yields, dollar firm as tapering debate dominates
RE
03:09pNy fed says the desk plans to purchase approximately $80 billion in treasury securities over monthly period from 8/13/21 to 9/14/21 - ny fed website
RE
03:03pOil prices slip as IEA warns of slowdown in demand recovery
RE
02:57pDollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge
RE
02:57pDollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge
RE
02:49pEl Salvador bond prices continue to fall, IMF deal holds key
RE
02:45pMexico central bank hikes interest rates to 4.5%, decision split
RE
02:40pTechnology stocks lift S&P 500 to record high in listless session
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Messi joins crypto craze as gets part of PSG fee in fan tokens
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Investors breathe sigh of relief
3ANALYSTS' OPINIONS OF THE DAY: American Express, Lyft, Mastercard, NatWest, Southwest Airlines...
4Explainer-How hackers stole $600 million in crypto tokens from Poly Network
5SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR ..

HOT NEWS