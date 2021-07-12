Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies

07/12/2021 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil storage containers are seen, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles

LONDON (Reuters) -Crude futures slipped on Monday as concerns over slowing global growth outweighed the prospect of tightening supply after talks among key producers to raise output in coming months stalled.

Brent crude for September fell 73 cents, or 1%, to $74.82 a barrel by 0900 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $73.81 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 1%.

Both benchmarks fell around 1% last week but still hover near highs last reached in October 2018.

The spread of coronavirus variants and unequal access to vaccines threaten the global economic recovery, finance chiefs of the G20 large economies warned on Saturday.

A Reuters tally of new COVID-19 infections shows them rising in 69 countries, wit
h the daily rate pointing upwards since late-June and now hitting 478,000. https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps

"The market has been a bit negative as of late amid the growing sense that the latest OPEC+ impasse could be a precursor to a pump-and-grab scenario, meaning a lot more oil potentially gets put on the market," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Oil prices slumped last Tuesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, did not reach an agreement to increase output from August. This was because the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to OPEC+ output curbs.

The world's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia met full contractual demand for crude oil from five buyers in August, but turned down at least two requests for additional volumes.

Front-month WTI crude futures posted their sixth weekly gain last week after a bullish report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell while gasoline demand reached its highest since 2019.

In response to higher oil prices, U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row, data from Baker Hughes showed.

(Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Noah Browning


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 3.46% 22.73 Delayed Quote.9.02%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.63% 630.0604 Delayed Quote.45.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aPalm oil prices rise in India even after import duty cut
RE
05:28aGold subdued on firmer dollar, U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
05:18aTate & Lyle inks $1.7-billion PE deal for commercial sweeteners stake
RE
05:16aRothermeres weigh $1.1 billion bid to take Daily Mail owner private
RE
05:16aAnalysis - Dealmakers see M&A rush, then chills, in Biden's antitrust crackdown
RE
05:15aOil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies
RE
05:14aBOJ to consider buying green bonds as part of Asian efforts to nurture market - source
RE
05:10aU.s. crude futures fall over $1 to $73.51 a barrel
RE
05:02aSterling eases as PM set to lift COVID-19 restrictions in England
RE
04:59aU.S. dollar steady amid pandemic concerns, before key inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVID Delta upsurge keeps stock and commodity bulls in check
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive - China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity - sourc..
3ATOS SE : 2021: A year of transition for Atos
4Singapore's Temasek set to post record portfolio in global equities rally
5Scandal-stricken Credit Suisse continues shake-up

HOT NEWS