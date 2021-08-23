Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices snap 7-day losing streak as investors hunt for bargains

08/23/2021 | 12:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak as investors hunted for bargains and a softer dollar lent support, though persistent anxiety over surging cases of the Delta coronavirus variant kept sentiment cautious.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.16, or 1.8%, to $66.34 a barrel by 0430 GMT, after hitting the lowest level since May 21 of $64.60 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October rose $1.07, or 1.7%, to $63.21 a barrel, recovering from $61.74, the lowest since May 21, touched in Asia's early trade.

Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week - Brent slid about 8% and WTI fell about 9% - as markets braced for weakened fuel demand worldwide due to the surge in the pandemic.

"Oil prices took a breather (on Monday) after their steep drops last week," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

"We expect to see more adjustments this week, but the market sentiment will likely remain bearish with growing concerns over slower fuel demand worldwide," he added.

Numerous nations worldwide are responding to the rising coronavirus infection rate, triggered by the highly transmissible Delta variant, by adding travel restrictions to curb the spread.

China, the world's largest crude oil importer, has imposed new restrictions with its 'zero tolerance' coronavirus policy, which is affecting shipping and global supply chains. The United States and China have also imposed flight-capacity restrictions.

While the pandemic drags on fuel demand, supply is steadily increasing. U.S. production rose to 11.4 million barrels per day in the most recent week, and drilling firms added rigs for the third week in a row, services company Baker Hughes said.

But a slide in the U.S. dollar provided some support.

"A softer dollar prompted investors to rewind their positions," said Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, traded at 93.333, down slightly from 93.734, its highest in more than nine months hit on Friday. Oil prices move inversely to the U.S. currency, making oil less expensive for foreign purchasers when the dollar falls.

Investors also wanted to adjust their positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium on Friday, Chen said.

The pandemic surge prompted the Fed to move the symposium to an online format, raising questions about the central bank's broader assessment of the Delta variant's economic impact as it inches toward tapering stimulus.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Sam Holmes)

By Yuka Obayashi


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.19% 20.43 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.46% 0.78266 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 12020.93 Delayed Quote.3.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.21% 1.17202 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.15% 0.6839 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.82% 561.1071 Delayed Quote.25.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14aSingapore July inflation surpasses pre-pandemic levels
RE
01:05aDubai house prices to rise modestly, stay affordable in coming years
RE
01:00aChina orders Communist Party members to resolve conflicts of interest as top Hangzhou official probed
RE
12:52aIndia's total covid-19 cases reach 32.45 mln, death toll at 434,756 - health ministry
RE
12:51aIndia's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 389 - health ministry
RE
12:49aOil prices snap 7-day losing streak as investors hunt for bargains
RE
12:47aChina strengthens supervision over accounting firms in fight against forgery
RE
12:45aGold prices firm on Delta variant threat, dollar retreat
RE
12:34aIndia reports 25,072 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours - govt statement
RE
12:25aCOINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
3SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP : SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Sisram Medical Ltd, Announces Its Inter..
4S.Korea's LG Chem shares dive on GM electric car recall
5GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : Announcement

HOT NEWS