Oil prices steady after falling amid return of supply

* Oil prices under pressure from supply concerns
* Pandemic could delay energy demand recovery to 2025 -IEA
MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices were
steady on Tuesday, sitting on losses of nearly 3% from the
previous session as supplies began to resume in Norway, the U.S.
Gulf of Mexico and Libya, while the IEA forecast a 5% fall in
global energy demand in 2020.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
inched up 4 cents to $39.47 a barrel at 0448 GMT, while Brent
crude futures also rose 4 cents to $41.76 a barrel.
Oil prices are under pressure from concerns about the return
of supplies, while resurgent COVID-19 infections in the U.S.
Midwest and Europe raise worries about fuel demand growth,
posing a challenge for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries and its allies, together called OPEC+.
With workers returning to U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms
after Hurricane Delta and Norwegian workers returning to rigs
after ending a strike, all eyes were on Libya, a member of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which
on Sunday lifted force majeure at the Sharara oilfield.
Libya's total output on Monday was at 355,000 bpd. The
Sharara field was producing 300,000 bpd of oil before the
blockade.
"That would effectively add 0.3% of global oil supply in a
very short time frame," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst
Vivek Dhar said in a note.
OPEC+ has curbed supply to help shore up oil prices amid
coronavirus pandemic, with cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day
due to hold through December. The producers' market monitoring
panel is due to meet next Monday.
"It won't be a huge surprise if finally the alliance decides
to address the worsening situation and amend its action," Rystad
Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said in a note.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), which advises Western
governments on energy policy, said in its newly released annual
World Energy Outlook that in its central scenario, a vaccine and
therapeutics could mean the global economy rebounds in 2021 and
energy demand recovers by 2023.
But under a "delayed recovery scenario", the timeline is
pushed back two years, it said.
Stoking worries about fuel demand, curbs were being
tightened in Britain and the Czech Republic to battle rising
cases of COVID-19, while French Prime Minister Jean Castex said
he could not rule out local lockdowns.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Shu Zhang; editing by Richard
Pullin)