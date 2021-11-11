Oil prices steady after falling on signs U.S. may release more reserves

* Inflation data boosts expectations for Fed action
* Biden: White House is focused on cutting energy costs
* U.S. crude stocks edge up, fuel inventories down
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on
Thursday after falling in the previous session on concerns
rising inflation in the United States, spurred by climbing
energy costs, may prompt the government to release more
strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices.
On Wednesday, Brent crude futures fell by 2.5% and West
Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped by 3.3% after reports
that U.S. inflation increased at the fastest rate in 30 years
pushed the dollar higher and crude inventories in the U.S., the
world's biggest oil consumer, rose after the government released
some strategic reserves.
Brent crude futures gained 31 cents, or 0.4%, to
$82.95 a barrel at 0515 GMT, while WTI futures rose 29
cents, or 0.4%, to $81.63.
"Crude prices are trying to find their footing after
yesterday's slide as runaway inflation in America is adding
pressure on the Biden administration to tap the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.
"Energy traders know that an SPR release will only deliver a
very short-term drop in prices that won't provide much relief
for the American consumer."
Consumer inflation data on Wednesday showed U.S. prices were
rising at a 6.2% year-over-year rate. The dollar gained on
expectations that actions by the White House and U.S. Federal
Reserve to curb the rising prices may lead to higher interest
rates and tighter monetary policy. Oil typically trades
inversely to the dollar.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he asked the National Economic
Council to work to reduce energy costs and the Federal Trade
Commission to push back on market manipulation in the energy
sector to reverse inflation.
Some of the efforts to cut energy costs might include
releasing more crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve
(SPR).
U.S. crude stocks rose last week on the SPR injection while
inventories of gasoline and distillates like diesel declined
further, the Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels in the week to
Nov. 5, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of
2.1 million barrels.
The SPR release was 3.1 million barrels, the largest since
July 2017.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)