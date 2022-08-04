Oil prices steady as market juggles supply shortage, demand worries

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied in Asia
trade on Friday, after hitting their lowest levels since before
Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session,
as the market juggled concerns of supply shortage and slower
demand.
Brent crude rose 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.25 a
barrel by 0330 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude
was up 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $88.81 a barrel,
Oil prices have come under pressure this week as the market
fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and
demand, though signs of tight supply kept a floor under prices.
"OPEC's meagre supply hike highlights the limited capacity
the market has to handle further shortages," ANZ Research
analysts said.
For September, OPEC+ is set to raise its oil output goal by
100,000 barrels per day. The hike is one of the smallest since
OPEC quotas were introduced in 1982, OPEC data shows.
The global crude oil markets remained firmly in
backwardation, where prompt prices are higher than those in
future months, indicating tight supplies.
Supply concerns are expected to ratchet up closer to winter
with the European Union sanctions banning seaborne imports of
Russian crude and oil products set to take effect on Dec. 5.
"With the EU halting seaborne Russian imports, there is a
key question of whether Middle Eastern producers will reroute
their barrels to Europe to backfill the void," RBC analyst
Michael Tran said.
"How this Russian oil sanctions policy shakes out will be
one of the most consequential matters to watch for the remainder
of the year," Tran added.
For now, signs of an economic slowdown capped price
recovery. Recession worries have intensified following the Bank
of England's warning of a drawn-out downturn after it raised
interest rates by the most since 1995.
"If commodities are not pricing in an imminent economic
recession, they might be preparing for a 'stagflation' era when
the unemployment rate starts picking up and inflation stays
high," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
Investors are focused on the U.S. employment report to be
released later in the day, which is expected to show nonfarm
payrolls increased by 250,000 jobs last month, after rising by
372,000 jobs in June.
Any signs of strength in the labour market could feed into
fears of aggressive steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb
inflation.
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh and Florence Tan; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)