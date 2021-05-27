Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices steady, boosted by U.S. economic data

05/27/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pump Jacks are seen at sunrise near Bakersfield

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Thursday, bolstered by strong U.S. economic data that offset investors' concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies.

Brent fell 2 cents to $68.85 a barrel by 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was unchanged at $66.21 a barrel.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department.

The U.S. economy, which in the first quarter notched its second-fastest growth pace since the third quarter of 2003, is gathering momentum, with other data on Thursday showing business spending on equipment accelerated in April.

"That's given us more of a risk-on attitude about the markets," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "We're back to focusing on supply and demand."

Prices have been weighed by the threat of Iranian supplies re-entering the market. Iran and global powers have been negotiating since April to work out how Tehran and Washington should secure the lifting of sanctions on Iran, including its energy sector, in return for Iranian compliance with restrictions on its nuclear work.

Those talks will be a major issue for a June 1 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+. The producers will have to assess whether to change plans for easing production curbs against the prospect of additional Iranian supply.

Analysts said any increase in supply from Iran would be gradual, with JP Morgan estimating Iran could add 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year and a further 500,000 bpd by August 2022.

Concerns also remain about demand in India, the world's third-largest oil consumer. India has been hard-hit by the coronavirus, and only about 3% of its popu
lation has been fully vaccinated, according to the Reuters vaccine tracker https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Marguerita Choy)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.19% 68.92 Delayed Quote.32.65%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.76% 363.7508 Delayed Quote.36.48%
WTI 0.29% 66.34 Delayed Quote.36.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20aYellen says U.S. Treasury's budget has not kept up with workload
RE
11:19aDollar stores hit by freight costs as labor squeeze looms
RE
11:13aWRAPUP 1-Canadian banks top profit estimates as lower provisions outweigh FX hit
RE
11:11aOil prices steady, boosted by U.S. economic data
RE
11:08aRevisiting Capital-Skill Complementarity, Inequality, and Labor Share
PU
11:08aStatement on the Decisions of the Special Meeting of CXC's Council on the 2021 Regional Examinations Strategy
PU
11:08aSOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK  : First edition 2021 – Financial Stability Review
PU
11:07aFrance's Total to face climate plan pressure at investor meeting
RE
11:04aBMW  : Rolls-Royce creates 'most refined picnic facility on Earth'
RE
10:53aBank of Canada seen cutting bond purchases further as lockdowns ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves
2MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
4China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
5In widening Chinese bitcoin crackdown, Sichuan to probe cryptomining - official

HOT NEWS