Oil prices steady on slow OPEC output increase

* OPEC output rise in October undershoots target - survey
* China refiners boost output to prevent diesel shortage
* U.S. crude inventories seen rising for 2nd week - poll
* Coming up: API inventory data due at 2030 GMT
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on
Tuesday as key producer group OPEC undershot its expected pace
of output increases last month, while the world's top oil
consumer China ramped up operating rates to meet a spike in
diesel demand.
Brent crude futures edged higher by 3 cents to
$84.74 a barrel by 0507 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude futures slipped by 7 cents, or 0.1%, to
$83.98 a barrel.
"Crude prices still seemed poised to head higher, with some
traders waiting for confirmation after both the EIA crude oil
inventory shows demand for most products are headed in the right
direction, while U.S. production is stable and with OPEC+
sticking to their gradual 400,000 bpd increase plan," said
Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.
Oil rallied to multi-year highs last week, helped by a
post-pandemic demand rebound and the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or
OPEC+, sticking to gradual, monthly production increases of
400,000 barrels per day (bpd), despite calls for more oil from
major consumers.
The increase in OPEC's oil output in October fell short of
the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey
found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller
producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
OPEC pumped 27.50 million barrels per day (bpd) in October,
the survey found, a rise of 190,000 bpd from the previous month
but below the 254,000 increase permitted under the supply deal.
Meanwhile, national oil firms in China have ramped up
refinery run rates, increasing its appetite for crude oil, to
avert a diesel shortage in the world's second-largest oil user.
U.S. crude oil stocks were expected to have risen last week,
while gasoline and distillate inventories were seen falling, a
preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American
Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due on Tuesday, and the
EIA, statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin)