Aug 29 (Reuters) - Oil producers had shut-in 1.74 million barrels per day of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as of Sunday, according to the offshore regulator, as Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm. More than 93% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico natural gas production was also out, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Bill Berkrot)