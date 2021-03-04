Oil production could fall in Permian Basin due to Biden proposal - Dallas Fed report

March 4 (Reuters) - Possible changes to oil leasing and
permitting requirements governing federal lands could lower oil
production in the Permian Basin, a report from the U.S. Federal
Reserve Bank of Dallas, said on Thursday.
In late January, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a raft of
executive orders that paused new leasing for drilling on public
lands and waters that account for about a quarter of U.S. oil
and gas production.
"We estimate that by the end of 2025, the Permian will
produce between 230,000 and 490,000 barrels per day less than if
drilling activity continued at its current pace," the report https://bit.ly/30aL3kn
said.
Texas produces 41% of U.S. crude oil and 25% of natural gas,
according to the Energy Information Administration. New Mexico,
is the biggest beneficiary of revenues from drilling on federal
lands.
The report also cautioned that oil refineries and chemical
facilities on the Gulf Coast would need to adapt to losing
barrels from the Permian. Oil from West Africa and the Arabian
Gulf were possible substitutes for the lost inputs, it added.
"We expect production from other basins to decline against
business-as-usual forecasts as well, especially in the Gulf of
Mexico, where the federal government manages nearly all oil and
gas activity," the report concluded.
