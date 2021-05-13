Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil pulls back from 8-week high as coronavirus cases surge in India

05/13/2021 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday, pulling back from an eight-week high as concerns about the coronavirus crisis in India, the world's third-biggest importer of crude, tempered a rally driven by IEA and OPEC predictions that demand is coming back strongly.

Brent crude was down 66 cents, or 1%, at $68.66 a barrel by 0444 GMT, after gaining 1% on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 67 cents, or 1%, to $65.41 a barrel, having risen 1.2% in the previous session.

"The path for crude prices appears to be higher but until the situation improves in India, WTI will probably struggle to break above the early March high," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Oil demand is already outstripping supply and the shortfall is expected to grow further even if Iran boosts exports, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its forecast for a strong return of world oil demand in 2021, with growth in China and the United States cancelling out the impact of the coronavirus crisis in India.

But global concern is rising over the situation in India, the world's second-most populous country, where a variant of the coronavirus is rampaging through the countryside in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began.

Medical professionals are still unable to say for sure when new infections will plateau and other countries are alarmed over the transmissibility of the variant that is now spreading worldwide.

Meanwhile, fuel shortages are getting worse in the southeastern United States six days since the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline network in the world's biggest oil consumer.

Colonial, which pipes more than 2.5 million barrels per day, said it is hoping to get a large portion of the network operating by the end of the week.

"While the disruption is meaningful for local retail markets, its impact is still likely to be transient as there is no physical damage to the pipeline," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a new report.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Michael Perry and Richard Pullin)

By Aaron Sheldrick


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.41% 68.56 Delayed Quote.31.95%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.09% 582.1284 Delayed Quote.30.41%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.47% 358.0509 Delayed Quote.32.77%
WTI -0.49% 65.29 Delayed Quote.34.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44aMoldova Water Security and Sanitation Project - P173076
PU
01:42aBOJ Kuroda says no change to stance of buying ETFs boldly when needed
RE
01:40aU.S. grants Jones Act waiver to company to ease fuel supply shortages
RE
01:39aTelefonica's Q1 core earnings steady YoY, profit doubles on COVID reopening
RE
01:38aShanghai's most active nickel contract falls 3%
RE
01:33aTaiwan 'suggests' state-owned banks buy stocks amid market falls - sources
RE
01:32aAsia shares alarmed by U.S. inflation scare, count on calm Fed
RE
01:32aAsia shares alarmed by U.S. inflation scare, count on calm Fed
RE
01:32aMore than 4,000 Indians die of COVID-19 for second straight day
RE
01:28aGOVERNMENT OF FINLAND  : Minister Skinnari visits Kazakhstan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
2Dollar holds advantage as inflation surprise trips up bears
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin ticks back in Asia after Musk tweet sent price down 17%
4Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel
5DASSAULT AVIATION : Luxury jet makers battle over lucrative spy plane niche