Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rallies past 8-month high on U.S. crude inventory drop, vaccine hopes

11/25/2020 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed to the highest in more than eight months on Wednesday, as data showing a surprise drop in weekly U.S. crude inventories extended a rally driven by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will boost fuel demand.

Brent crude rose 80 cents, or 1.7%, at $48.66 a barrel by 12:57 p.m. ET (1757 GMT), adding to a 4% gain the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 92 cents, or 2.1%, to $45.83, after rising more than 4% on Tuesday.

Both benchmarks rose for a fourth straight session, to the highest since early March.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 754,000 barrels last week, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed, surprising analysts who in a Reuters poll had predicted a 127,000-barrel rise. Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, fell by 1.7 million barrels. [EIA/S]

"There was a decent drawdown at Cushing, so that's supportive. It was probably the most bullish aspect of this report," John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Still, demand worries capped price gains as U.S. weekly gasoline demand dropped by about 128,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.13 million bpd, the lowest since June 2020.

On Monday, investor hopes got a boost as AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective.

"Crude oil prices are trading at their highest levels since early March, supported by positive market sentiment as a result of vaccine news and strong oil demand in Asia," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"We maintain our bullish outlook for next year and target Brent to hit $60 per barrel at the end of 2021," he added.

A weaker dollar also supported crude prices, making oil less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

"The recent depreciation of the U.S. dollar has helped temper the impact of surging oil prices for some of the world's largest consumers of energy," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.

Brent has moved into backwardation, a market structure in which oil for immediate delivery costs more than supply later. Backwardation encourages inventories to be drawn down and suggests receding fears of a glut.

Brent futures for February delivery were trading about 13 cents above January contracts, the highest since July.

Graphic: Brent futures front-month in backwardation, https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-OIL/bdwpklywxvm/chart.png

"Positive vaccine news and swift deployment views are behind a significant part of this move in the curve, supported by increasingly firm beliefs by the market that OPEC+ will extend its current output targets for Q1 2021," said Rystad Energy's analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen.

OPEC+, made up of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, is leaning towards delaying next year's planned increase in output despite a rise in prices, three sources close to OPEC+ said.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London; additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by David Gregorio, Marguerita Choy and Edmund Blair)

By Devika Krishna Kumar


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.09% 48.94 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.28% 75.6273 Delayed Quote.22.74%
WTI 3.05% 46.165 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pDutch researchers preparing for 'human challenge' COVID-19 vaccine trial
RE
01:33pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Launches Osisko Development Corp. And Announces Related Corporate Changes
PU
01:27pPebble Mine Proposal in Alaska Rejected Over Environmental Concerns -- nd Update
DJ
01:27pPebble mine partnership says to appeal decision as part of next steps on project
RE
01:25pPebble mine partnership says dismayed by u.s. army corp of engineers decision to reject permit
RE
01:23pOil rallies past 8-month high on U.S. crude inventory drop, vaccine hopes
RE
01:17pU.S. CDC reports 259,005 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:11pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 259,005 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA ISSUES TWO RECALLS COVERING 9,500 U.S. VEHICLES: NHTSA
2AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
3THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : CFO Helps Company Make Cuts, Operational Changes
4DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
5At China's premier internet conference, few address the regulatory elephant in the room

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ