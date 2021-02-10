Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rally extends for 9th day on supply cuts, demand hopes

02/10/2021 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A gas flame is seen in the desert near the Khurais oilfield

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil extended its rally for a ninth day on Wednesday, supported by producer supply cuts and hopes that vaccine rollouts will drive a recovery in demand.

The American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 985,000-barrel build. The Energy Information Administration's offfcial stocks report is due at 1530 GMT. [API/S]

Brent crude was up by 28 cents at $61.37 by 0933 GMT after touching a 13-month high of $61.49 earlier in the session. U.S. crude was up 21 cents to $58.57.

"One can only wonder whether there's further to go in this week's rally," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM. "However, as things stand, oil has yet to lose its shine."

Brent has now risen for nine sessions in a row and some analysts say a pullback may be on the cards.

"There is no doubt that oil prices have gone too far and too fast, which means a retracement is certainly due," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

Crude has jumped since November as governments kicked off vaccination drives for COVID-19, while putting in place large stimulus packages to boost economic activity and the world's top producers kept a lid on supply.

Top exporter Saudi Arabia is unilaterally reducing supply in February and March, supplementing cuts agreed by other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, known as OPEC+.

Some analysts forecast there will be a supply deficit in 2021 as more people get vaccinated and start going away on trips and working in offices, potentially boosting demand.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick, Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Alex Lawler


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.18% 61.37 Delayed Quote.15.86%
WTI 0.33% 58.571 Delayed Quote.19.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/09Selected Studies of the 2021 Financial and Economic Review Series Now Published in Chinese
PU
02/09CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT : £40 million government funding to help polluting businesses clean up
PU
02/09GOVERNOR SEJKO : Speech at the Scientific Conference on “Pandemic and recovery – the coping strategies and expectations”
PU
02/09GOVERNOR SEJKO ATTENDS THE SCIENTIFIC CONFERENCE ON : “Pandemic and recovery – the coping strategies and expectations”
PU
02/09Oil rally extends for 9th day on supply cuts, demand hopes
RE
02/09BOJ may clarify it has room to deepen negative rates in March review -Jiji
RE
02/09PETRONAS PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD : Continues To Chart Giant Discoveries In Central Luconia Province, Offshore Malaysia
PU
02/09WTTC WORLD TRAVEL & TOURISM COUNCIL : New Paper from WTTC shows importance of Travel & Tourism in driving global economy and enhancing social progress
PU
02/09EXPLAINER : Possible impact of Myanmar coup on China's metal and rare earth supply
RE
02/09CARBON TAX : a comparison of the impact in France and the rest of Europe
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Reddit user claiming to be Tesla insider now says bitcoin posts were not true
2APPLE INC. : Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report
3HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE: Fourth quarter & 2020 full year earnings
5EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB : EVOLUTION: Year-end report 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ