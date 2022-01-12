Oil rally to continue in 2022 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

* Oil prices rose 50% in 2021
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices that rallied 50% in
2021 will power further ahead this year, some analysts predict,
saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in
the sector could lift crude to $90 or even above $100 a barrel.
Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19
cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices
will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to
restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy
when the pandemic took hold in 2020.
Brent crude futures traded near $85 on Wednesday,
hitting two-month highs.
"Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that
Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to
raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent
crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said
Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are gradually relaxing
the output cuts implemented when demand collapsed in 2020.
However, many smaller producers can't raise supply and
others have been wary of pumping too much oil in case of renewed
COVID-19 setbacks.
Morgan Stanley predicts that Brent crude will hit $90 a
barrel in the third quarter of this year.
With the prospect of depleting crude inventories and low
spare capacity by the second half of 2022, and limited
investments in the oil and gas sector, the market will have
little margin of safety, the bank said.
JPMorgan analysts said in a note on Wednesday that they
could see oil prices rising by up to $30 after the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) and Bloomberg lowered OPEC
capacity estimates for 2022 by 0.8 million barrels per day (bpd)
and 1.2 million bpd respectively.
However, the bank added that it also expects oil prices to
"overshoot" to $125 a barrel this year, and $150 in 2023.
Rystad Energy's senior vice-president of analysis Claudio
Galimberti said if OPEC was disciplined and wanted to keep the
market tight, it could boost prices to $100.
However, he said he did not consider this a likely scenario
and while oil could "momentarily" reach above $90 this year,
downward pressure on prices would come from production increases
in Canada, Norway, Brazil and Guyana.
Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Al Rumhi also said on Tuesday
that the group doesn't want to see $100 barrels of oil.
"The world is not ready for that," Al Rumhi was quoted as
saying by Bloomberg.
High oil prices, which also drive up gasoline and diesel
prices, could keep inflation uncomfortably high well into 2022
amid snarled global supply chains, slowing the economic recovery
from the pandemic in many countries.
Standard Chartered, meanwhile, has raised its 2022 Brent
forecast by $8 to $75 a barrel and its 2023 Brent forecast by
$17 to $77.
In a Reuters poll in late December, 35 economists and
analysts forecast Brent would average $73.57 a barrel in 2022,
about 2% lower than $75.33 consensus in November. The forecast
shows the average price for the year, not the peak.
Brent prices have not touched $90 and $100 since 2014, when
they were retreating from a record high above $115 to as low as
$57 by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)