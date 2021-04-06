Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rebounds on robust economic data, bargain hunting

04/06/2021 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors looked for bargains following the previous day's plunge of more than 4% on rising output from OPEC+ while strong economic data from the United States and China brightened recovery prospects.

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.61%, to $62.53 a barrel at 0507 GMT, after falling 4.2% on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.58%, to $58.99 barrel, after sliding 4.6% on Monday.

Market sentiment was buoyed by a survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showing activity in the U.S. services industry reached its highest level on record in March. The data came after a jobs report on Friday beat forecasts with 916,000 added to the U.S. economy last month.

The U.S. data "underscored growth momentum in the world's largest economy, brightening the energy demand outlook," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

Adding to positive sentiment, a recovery in China's services sector picked up speed in March as firms hired more workers and business optimism surged, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.

In addition, England is set to ease coronavirus pandemic restrictions on April 12, with the opening of businesses including all shops, gyms, hair salons and outdoor hospitality areas.

Those helped offset worries about the agreement last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, to bring back 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) of supply in May, another 350,000 bpd in June and a further 400,000 bpd or so in July.

Saudi Arabia is also set to phase out its extra voluntary cut of 1 million bpd over those three months. At the same time OPEC member Iran, exempt from making voluntary cuts, is boosting supply. [OPEC/O]

The market's attention is now on indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Vienna from Tuesday as part of broader negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers.

The U.S. expected the talks to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough.

"A breakthrough in the U.S.-Iran indirect talks in Vienna this week will almost certainly lead to another decisive move lower by oil markets, as fears of more Iranian supply increase," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior Asia Pacific market analyst at OANDA.

(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Michael Perry)

By Shu Zhang and Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.27% 0.76318 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.19% 1.38818 Delayed Quote.1.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.79705 Delayed Quote.1.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.013639 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.80% 62.75 Delayed Quote.21.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.29% 0.70405 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
WTI 0.89% 59.31 Delayed Quote.27.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aWho invests in investment fund shares and how much?
PU
03:08aBANK OF LITHUANIA  : Back to 1995
PU
03:07aTAKE FIVE : Spring in the step
RE
03:02aG20 to discuss uneven recovery from COVID crisis, officials say
RE
02:59aNew IMF reserves could fund vaccinations for low-, middle-income countries -report
RE
02:59aAIR FRANCE KLM  : France to become biggest Air France shareholder with capital hike
RE
02:58aJapanese shares end lower on profit booking; spike in COVID-19 cases hits sentiment
RE
02:55aSouth Africa's rand holds gains as dollar slips
RE
02:54aStocks scale fresh peak as U.S. and China lead recovery
RE
02:51aOil rebounds on robust economic data, bargain hunting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon illegally fired employees critical of work conditions, labor board finds
2Credit Suisse overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 billion
3NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 bi..
5KERING : KERING : Dolce & Gabbana CEO denies talks with Kering over possible tie-up - paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ