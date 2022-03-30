Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rebounds on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

03/30/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk as oil pumps are seen in the background in the Uzen oil and gas field in the Mangistau Region

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped by more than 3% on Wednesday on supply tightness and the growing prospect of new Western sanctions against Russia even as Moscow and Kyiv held peace talks.

Brent crude futures were up $3.07, or 2.79%, at $113.30 by 1215 GMT, reversing a 2% loss in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.20, or 3.07%, to $107.44 a barrel, erasing a 1.6% drop on Tuesday.

Crude's price recovery "suggests the oil market, at least, has a strong degree of scepticism about any 'progress' (in the peace talks)," Commonwealth Bank analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

The market saw a sharp sell-off in the previous session after Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv, but reports of attacks continued.

"We would see an additional 1 million barrels per day of Russian production at risk if relations with Europe worsen and an oil embargo is put in place, although we still see this as unlikely," consultancy JBC Energy said in a note.

The United States and its allies are planning new sanctions on more sectors of Russia's economy that are critical to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, including military supply chains.

Russia's top lawmaker on Wednesday warned the European Union that oil, grain, metals, fertiliser, coal and timber exports could soon be priced in roubles, having previously demanded that "unfriendly" countries pay in roubles for its gas.

The oil market's focus has turned to tight supply after the American Petroleum Institute reported crude stocks fell by 3 million barrels in the week ended March 25, triple the decline that 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average. [API/S]

Keeping the market tight, major oil producers are likely to stick to their scheduled output target increase of about 432,000 barrels per day when OPEC+ - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia - meets on Thursday, several sources close to the group said.

However, oil prices face pressure from weakening demand in China owing to tightened mobility restrictions and COVID-19-related lockdowns in multiple cities including the financial hub of Shanghai.

(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Muyu Xu in Beijing; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)

By Noah Browning


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.05% 113.98 Delayed Quote.40.56%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 3.50% 591.7459 Delayed Quote.38.60%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 3.58% 399.7426 Delayed Quote.40.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.61% 84 Delayed Quote.27.77%
WTI 1.45% 107.97 Delayed Quote.38.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33aMexico central bank board member esquivel says finally voted fo…
RE
09:33aAir Canada to increase full-year capacity on higher travel demand
RE
09:32aIndia's Axis Bank bulks up retail business with $1.6-billion Citi deal
RE
09:32aMexico central bank board member esquivel says it will be a lon…
RE
09:32aUK judges resign from Hong Kong court over China's crackdown on dissent
RE
09:32aWhite House launches COVID.gov amid push for more funds, booster shots
RE
09:32aMexico central bank board member esquivel says we see inflation…
RE
09:31aU.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS
RE
09:30aAircraft leasing company Aercap says potential Russian losses 'manageable'
RE
09:28aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : and Rakuten Mobile prove case for 1 Terabit per channel tra..
2Tomra : Successful EPR requires five design principles, finds new white..
3BioNTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results ..
4Aker Clean Hydrogen AS: Disclosure of large shareholding
5Lessor BOC Aviation repossesses 747-8 cargo plane from Russian operator

HOT NEWS