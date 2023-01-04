Oil rebounds on weaker dollar; economy concerns cap upside

*
Oil prices edge higher on weaker U.S. dollar after steep
losses
*
Front-month market in contango as economy concerns weigh
*
U.S. manufacturing data, China COVID cases dampen
sentiment
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) -
Oil prices rebounded on Thursday amid dollar weakness and as
investors emerged to buy dips after two sessions of steep
losses, though economic concerns capped recovery.
Brent crude futures had climbed 75 cents, or
1.0%, to $78.59 a barrel by 0400 GMT, while U.S. West Texas
Intermediate crude futures rose 77 cents, or 1.1%, to
$73.61 a barrel.
Big declines in the previous two days were driven by
worries about a potential global recession, especially since
short-term economic signs in the world's two biggest oil
consumers, the United States and China, appeared shaky.
"Coming after the heavy sell-off since the start of the
week, it seems that oil prices are attempting to tap on some
weakness in the U.S. dollar this morning for some reprieve,"
said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.
"The second month of contraction in US manufacturing PMI
continues to reflect ongoing slowdown in economic activities,
which may leave buyers shunning" the market, he added.
Brent's and WTI's cumulative declines of more than 9% on
Tuesday and Wednesday were the biggest two-day losses at the
start of a year since 1991, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
Reflecting near-term bearishness, the benchmark oil
contracts slipped back into contango in Asia trade on Thursday,
meaning spot prices were lower than those for delivery months
later. <LCOc1-LCOc2> < CLc1-CLc2>
Economic data from the United States weighed on prices as
U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December. The ISM
purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing dropped for a
second straight month in November, to 48.4 from 49.0. It was the
weakest reading since May 2020, the Institute for Supply
Management (ISM) said.
At the same time, a survey from the U.S. Labor
Department showed job openings had fallen less than expected,
raising concerns that the Federal Reserve would use the tight
labor market as a reason to keep interest rates higher for
longer.
Concerns about economic disruption as COVID-19 works its way
through China, the world's biggest oil importer, have added to
the pessimism around crude prices.
The Chinese government increased export quotas for refined
oil products in the first batch for 2023, signaling expectations
of poor domestic demand.
Meanwhile, dollar weakness helped support oil prices, since
it typically boosts demand as dollar-denominated commodities
become cheaper for holders of other currencies.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York and Jeslyn Lerh in
Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Bradley
Perrett)