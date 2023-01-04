Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Oil rebounds on weaker dollar; economy concerns cap upside

01/04/2023 | 11:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Oil prices edge higher on weaker U.S. dollar after steep losses

*

Front-month market in contango as economy concerns weigh

*

U.S. manufacturing data, China COVID cases dampen sentiment

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) -

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday amid dollar weakness and as investors emerged to buy dips after two sessions of steep losses, though economic concerns capped recovery.

Brent crude futures had climbed 75 cents, or 1.0%, to $78.59 a barrel by 0400 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 77 cents, or 1.1%, to $73.61 a barrel.

Big declines in the previous two days were driven by worries about a potential global recession, especially since short-term economic signs in the world's two biggest oil consumers, the United States and China, appeared shaky.

"Coming after the heavy sell-off since the start of the week, it seems that oil prices are attempting to tap on some weakness in the U.S. dollar this morning for some reprieve," said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.

"The second month of contraction in US manufacturing PMI continues to reflect ongoing slowdown in economic activities, which may leave buyers shunning" the market, he added.

Brent's and WTI's cumulative declines of more than 9% on Tuesday and Wednesday were the biggest two-day losses at the start of a year since 1991, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Reflecting near-term bearishness, the benchmark oil contracts slipped back into contango in Asia trade on Thursday, meaning spot prices were lower than those for delivery months later. <LCOc1-LCOc2> < CLc1-CLc2>

Economic data from the United States weighed on prices as U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December. The ISM purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing dropped for a second straight month in November, to 48.4 from 49.0. It was the weakest reading since May 2020, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said.

At the same time, a survey from the U.S. Labor Department showed job openings had fallen less than expected, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve would use the tight labor market as a reason to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Concerns about economic disruption as COVID-19 works its way through China, the world's biggest oil importer, have added to the pessimism around crude prices.

The Chinese government increased export quotas for refined oil products in the first batch for 2023, signaling expectations of poor domestic demand.

Meanwhile, dollar weakness helped support oil prices, since it typically boosts demand as dollar-denominated commodities become cheaper for holders of other currencies. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York and Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.18% 0.68089 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BRENT OIL 0.91% 78.73 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.16% 1.20342 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.74009 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.06021 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012082 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.36% 5591.24 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.6278 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.25% 670.7242 Real-time Quote.-4.43%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.57% 404.5269 Real-time Quote.0.25%
WTI 0.57% 73.888 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
Latest news "Economy"
12:34aCredit suisse group ag: hsbc cuts target price to chf 3.3 from c…
RE
12:33aIndia's Godrej Consumer Products sales to jump on personal, home care demand
RE
12:31aMarketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
RE
12:28aFormer NATO boss urges countries to show China consequences if it attacks Taiwan
RE
12:26aAustralia arrests woman for entering Islamic State area in Syria
RE
12:22aJapan PM Kishida urges spurring wage hikes to avoid stagflation
RE
12:21aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee stays rangebound on dollar demand even as oil sinks
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower Amid -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower Amid Cautious Investor Sentiment
DJ
12:15aU.S. inflation has not 'turned the corner yet', IMF official warns -FT
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big investors ask Glencore to justify thermal coal development
2INDIA RUPEE-Rupee stays rangebound on dollar demand even as oil sinks
3Standard Chartered becomes first foreign bank to trade bond futures in ..
4Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
5Rising construction interest rates spur demand for home savings contrac..

HOT NEWS