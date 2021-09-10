Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil recovers as tight U.S. supplies offset China reserves sale plan

09/10/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday on growing signs of tightness in U.S. markets after Hurricane Ida hit offshore output, although benchmarks were heading for weekly losses of nearly 1% after China announced plans to sell crude from its strategic reserves.

Brent crude futures for November rose 63 cents, or 0.9%, to $72.08 a barrel by 0624 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October was at $68.65 a barrel, up 51 cents, or 0.8%.

Brent is headed for a second straight weekly loss.

Both contracts fell more than 1% on Thursday to settle at their lowest since Aug. 26 after China said it would release crude oil reserves https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/china-release-state-crude-oil-reserves-first-time-2021-09-09 to the market via public auction to ease the pressure of high feedstock costs on domestic refiners, in a move that was described as a first.

Some analysts said the announcement had likely been made to confirm the sale of reserves in July and August.

"While this sale likely weighed on China's crude imports this summer, alongside depleted teapot import quotas, we expect limited further draws in China's onshore crude inventories this year and a resumption of higher imports into year-end as demand picks up seasonally and following the recent COVID-19 outbreak," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Energy Aspects analyst Liu Yuntao said the release from the reserve came as Chinese majors had to replace supplies they had bought for September and October loadings from Shell in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the largest oil producer in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, has cancelled some export cargoes https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/shell-declares-force-majeure-some-oil-deliveries-after-hurricane-ida-2021-09-09 due to Ida's damage to offshore facilities.

Almost 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of offshore oil production remains shut https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/three-quarters-us-gulf-mexico-oil-output-remains-shut-2021-09-08 in the Gulf of Mexico and 1 million bpd of refining capacity is also still offline.

To cushion the impact, the U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday it has approved a second loan of 1.5 million barrels of oil https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-loans-exxon-another-15-million-barrels-oil-strategic-reserve-2021-09-09 to Exxon Mobil Corp from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

On the demand side, some U.S. airlines, key to a recovery in jet fuel markets, warned of a slowdown in ticket sales.

American Airlines, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air, Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways said ticket sales had slowed https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/united-airlines-warns-delta-variant-hit-revenue-capacity-2021-09-09 and cut revenue forecasts as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to stall a recovery in travel.

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)

By Florence Tan and Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 5.59% 20.2 Delayed Quote.28.09%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 4.01% 15.3 Delayed Quote.5.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29aEuropean investors warn of shift away from Vietnam over restrictions
RE
03:20aAsian spot prices hit all-time seasonal high
RE
03:15aArgo Blockchain Takes $25 Million Bitcoin-Backed Loan to Fund Expansion
DJ
03:14aOil recovers as tight U.S. supplies offset China reserves sale plan
RE
03:11aChina lobbies Australia parliament on joining regional trade pact
RE
03:10aToyota cuts production target on parts and chips shortages
RE
03:04aFTSE 100 to Rise After Upbeat Asia Trading
DJ
03:01aRussia's rusal says pays down part of 27 billion ruble sberbank loan
RE
03:01aSpread of Delta COVID variant slows UK economy to crawl in July
RE
02:59aChina vehicle sales fall for fourth month on chip shortages
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

11847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
2Exclusive: Wide-ranging SolarWinds probe sparks fear in Corporate Ameri..
3FRESENIUS SE : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Santos : and Oil Search combine to create a regional champion of scale ..
5China stocks rise after Sino-U.S. 'candid' talks; Hong Kong gains

HOT NEWS