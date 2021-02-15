Oil refineries shut as Texas energy industry reels from deep freeze

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A deep freeze across Texas over the
weekend took a toll on the energy industry in the largest U.S.
crude-producing state, shutting oil refineries and forcing
restrictions from natural gas pipeline operators.
The cold snap prompted the state's electric grid operator to
impose rotating blackouts, while President Joe Biden declared an
emergency on Monday, unlocking federal assistance to Texas.
Texas produces roughly 4.6 million barrels of oil a day and
is home to some of the nation's largest refineries, spread
throughout the Gulf Coast. In Midland, heart of the U.S. Permian
shale region, temperatures were in the single digits Fahrenheit.
Motiva Enterprises said it was shutting down its Port
Arthur, Texas, manufacturing complex, which includes its
refinery. Motiva's Port Arthur refinery produces more than
630,000 barrels of product per day, making it the largest
refinery in the United States.
Citgo Petroleum Corp said some units at its
167,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery
were being shut.
Sources familiar with plant operations earlier said the
crude distillation unit, a reformer and a hydrotreater were shut
by cold weather at the refinery, with all other units also being
powered down.
The cold snap also forced Lyondell Basell's 263,776
bpd Houston refinery to operate at minimum production, and also
shut most units at Marathon's 585,000 bpd Galveston Bay
plant.
But Exxon's 369,024 bpd Beaumont, Texas, refinery
seemed to be operating at normal levels, although the company
had warned nearby residents of flaring from the plant.
"We are also getting reports of power outages across the
Permian, which are expected to continue over the weekend if the
current weather system persists. This may result in intermittent
production shut-ins, with a moderate impact on Permian oil
production expected in February," Rystad Energy's head of oil
markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen said in a note.
Energy distribution was stalled across large parts of the
United States.
Kinder Morgan's Natural Gas Pipeline Co. reported
capacity constraints at various locations on its pipeline
system, while Enable Gas Transmission, announced it was taking
measures to ensure adequate supply for customers.
Oil pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. on Monday said a 585,000
barrel per day crude oil pipeline that runs from its terminal
near Pontiac, Illinois, outside of Chicago, to the largest U.S.
oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, was halted because of
power outages.
“Crews are working with electric utility providers to restore
power to Line 59,” as the pipeline is called, said Enbridge
spokesman Michael Barnes. “The power failure is due to the
winter storm the U.S. is experiencing.”
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Andrea Ricci)