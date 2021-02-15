Oil refineries shut as Texas energy industry reels from deep freeze

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A deep freeze across Texas took a toll on
the energy industry in the largest U.S. crude-producing state,
shutting oil refineries and forcing restrictions from natural
gas pipeline operators.
The cold snap prompted the state's electric grid operator to
impose rotating blackouts, while President Joe Biden declared an
emergency on Monday, unlocking federal assistance to Texas.
Texas produces roughly 4.6 million barrels of oil a day and
is home to some of the nation's largest refineries, spread
throughout the Gulf Coast. In Midland, heart of the U.S. Permian
shale region, temperatures were in the single digits Fahrenheit.
Motiva Enterprises said it was shutting down its Port
Arthur, Texas, complex, which includes its 607,000
barrel-per-day refinery - the largest in the United States.
Exxon also began shutting its 369,024 bpd Beaumont,
Texas, refinery, while its Baton Rouge facility in Louisiana
experienced operational issues.
Citgo Petroleum Corp said some units at its
167,500 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery were being shut.
Sources familiar with plant operations said earlier that the
crude distillation unit, a reformer and a hydrotreater were shut
by cold weather at the refinery, with all other units also being
powered down.
The cold snap also forced Lyondell Basell's 263,776
bpd Houston refinery to operate at minimum production and shut
most units at Marathon's 585,000 bpd Galveston Bay
plant.
"We are also getting reports of power outages across the
Permian, which are expected to continue over the weekend if the
current weather system persists. This may result in intermittent
production shut-ins, with a moderate impact on Permian oil
production expected in February," Rystad Energy's head of oil
markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen said, in a note.
Energy distribution was stalled across large parts of the
United States.
Kinder Morgan's Natural Gas Pipeline Co. reported
capacity constraints at various locations on its pipeline
system, while Enable Gas Transmission said it was taking
measures to ensure adequate supply for customers.
Oil pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. on Monday said a 585,000
bpd crude oil pipeline that runs from its terminal near Pontiac,
Illinois, outside of Chicago, to the largest U.S. oil storage
hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, was halted because of power outages.
“Crews are working with electric utility providers to restore
power to Line 59,” as the pipeline is called, said Enbridge
spokesman Michael Barnes. “The power failure is due to the
winter storm the U.S. is experiencing.”
The icy weather conditions also prompted Port Houston public
terminals to cease vessel operations from Sunday evening through
Monday.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Gary McWilliams and Erwin Seba in
Houston; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)