Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rises 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 04:58am GMT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

(This October 27 story corrects OPEC+ planned production from January to roughly 5.7 million bpd in paragraph 7)

By Laura Sanicola

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude settled higher on Tuesday as companies shut down some U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production ahead of an approaching storm, although surging coronavirus infections and rising Libyan supply limited gains.

Companies including BP, Chevron, Shell and Equinor ASA evacuated rigs or closed facilities. So far producers have shut 16%, or 294,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil output due to Zeta, which weakened to a tropical storm on Tuesday from a hurricane on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Brent crude closed up 75 cents, or 1.9%, at $41.21 per barrel by 1:22 EDT (1722 GMT). U.S. oil gained $1.01 cents, or 2.6%, to $39.57. Both contracts fell more than 3% on Monday.

The storm-induced bump in prices may be short-lived, however, with demand expected to weaken anew with coronavirus cases rising.

"We have a lot of weakness...no vaccine, no stimulus, and the very real possibility of a contested election in a couple days, and a stock market that won't react positively to that," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Libya's production should rebound to 1 million bpd in coming weeks, complicating efforts by other OPEC members and allies to restrict output.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, are planning to increase production by 2 million bpd from January after record output cuts this year. That would take overall reductions to roughly 5.7 million bpd - still an enormous amount by the standards of major oil producers, but it may not be enough to offset weak demand.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking last Thursday, did not rule out extending the cuts for longer.

"As the virus continues to spread, the odds of additional OPEC + production tends to diminish in helping to provide some balance to the market," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

The latest weekly U.S. oil inventory figures, due later on Tuesday and on Wednesday, are expected to show rising supplies. Analysts polled by Reuters expect crude stocks to rise by about 1.1 million barrels. [EIA/S]

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Aaron Sheldrick and Sonali Paul; Editing by David Gregorio, Marguerita Choy and Jason Neely)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.65% 196.7 Delayed Quote.-58.49%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -2.02% 69.51 Delayed Quote.-42.32%
EQUINOR ASA -1.86% 124.05 Delayed Quote.-27.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 40.46 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
WTI -0.44% 38.68 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34aDrop in leisure driving stalls global recovery in fuel demand
RE
01:34aChina eyes launch of national emissions trade scheme within five years
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Kyoto Plant launched the production of special lemon sour “Lemon-dou”
PU
01:06aEuro wilts as coronavirus lockdown worries hurt sentiment
RE
01:05aSingapore sees local jobless rate peaking this year
RE
01:01aAustralia, Japan, U.S. to fund cable for Pacific island of Palau
RE
01:00aOil falls 2% as rise in U.S. crude stocks fans oversupply fears
RE
12:58aOil rises 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft beats sales estimates as Azure growth ticks upward
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's arrest
4S&P 500 : U.S. outlook dims; economists say Democratic sweep best for revival
5Oil rises 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group