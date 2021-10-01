Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rises above $78 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

10/01/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

(Reuters) -Oil rose above $78 a barrel on Friday, within sight of this week's three-year high, supported by tight supplies due to OPEC+ supply curbs.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, meets on Monday. The group is slowly unwinding record output cuts made last year, although sources say it is considering doing more to boost production.

Brent crude rose 83 cents, or 1.1%, to $75.86 by 2:10 p.m. EDT (1601 GMT), heading for its fourth weekly rise. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added 93 cents to $79.24, set for a sixth week of gains.

Brent has risen over 50% this year and reached a three-year high of $80.75 on Tuesday. OPEC+ is facing pressure from consumers such as the United States and India to produce more to help reduce prices.

Bob Yawger director of energy futures at Mizuho, said there are questions about whether members can add more supply to the complex following Monday's closely watched OPEC+ meeting.

"Only a few members can afford to increase production without giving market share, so it's really paying lip service to the market to say you can increase significantly," Yawger said.

Oil is also finding support as a surge in natural gas prices globally prompts power producers to move away from gas. Generators in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Middle East have started switching fuels.

"The most likely reason for stable oil prices is that investors believe the supply-demand gap will widen as the power crisis worsens," said Naeem Aslam, analyst at Avatrade.

U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row as more storm-hit offshore units resumed service in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rigs rose by 7 to 528 in the week to Oct. 1, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The market is also watching whether the Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress can advance President Joe Biden's agenda, with House progressives vowing to block a $1 trillion infrastructure bill without a deal on a larger social spending and climate change bill.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Sonali Paul and Florence Tan; Editing by David Evans and Alistair Bell)

By Laura Sanicola


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.78% 25.165 Delayed Quote.18.61%
BELIEVE -1.45% 17.402 Real-time Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:05pGalway Holdings Announces Formal Close of MAI Capital Management Deal
SE
03:04pFix it or ditch it, UK's Johnson warns EU on Northern Ireland deal
RE
02:57pUK lobbying regulator probes former PM Cameron for second time this year- FT
RE
02:54pExclusive-White House presses U.S. airlines to quickly mandate vaccines for staff
RE
02:51pWhite House, top Democrats reach deal in budget bill on carbon capture credit -sources
RE
02:51pFed's Mester repeats first rate hike could come at the end of 2022
RE
02:50pHousingWire recognizes Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin’s influence on the mortgage industry with 2021 Vanguard award
SE
02:49pOil rises above $78 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
RE
02:30pWall Street kicks off October with gains, boosted by economic optimism
RE
02:22pU S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Readout of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Meeting with Minister for Foreign Trade of Sweden, Anna Hallberg
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2U.S. consumer spending increases; inflation eroding households' buying ..
3Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
4Exclusive-Fed's Harker says economy close to achieving inflation goal f..
5Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache

HOT NEWS